Argentum and Cosmo Settle Patent Dispute Over UCERIS®

The patent that was being challenged by Argentum (U.S. Patent No. 9,320,716) is currently the subject of the following ongoing litigations: Cosmo Technologies Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.A. R.L. v Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 15-cv-00669 (D. Del.), and Cosmo Technologies Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.A. R.L. v Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Sun Pharma Global FZE, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., 15-cv-00669 (D.N.J.). The '716 patent was also the subject of Cosmo Technologies Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.A. R.L. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 16-cv-00152 (D. Del.).

About Argentum Pharmaceuticals

Argentum is a generic drug company with core competencies in intellectual property and pharmaceutical operations. By working with branded and generic pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payors, Argentum intends to reduce the overall cost of prescription drugs by challenging patents that are not innovative and which artificially support high drug prices. www.argentumpharmaceuticals.com

