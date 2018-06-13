Argus Worldwide Corp. unveils plans to overhaul digital/internet technology unit; Company to launch CyberJ Inc.

Explains Michael Wexler, Chairman and CEO, "We are gearing to fortify our digital/internet activities with a great deal more economic and human capital over the short to medium term to build out our sector activities as quickly and efficiently as possible as well as to create a far more robust infrastructure than we have in place today to support the growth and development of our businesses. At the same time, we are taking a closer look at our operations today and will make whatever changes we feel may be warranted to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of our activities going forward in light of the pending start up of CyberJ."

Argus Worldwide Corp. is a diversified operating company engaged in the development or acquisition of corporate properties in 'go to' business segments including but not limited to digital/internet products and services. Through its holdings in Dutch based BioPharmcor BV, the Company is also involved in the health industries, in particular the development of generic pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains its registered corporate office in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (OTC: ARGW).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

