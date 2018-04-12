ArisGlobal Safety, Regulatory and Clinical Solution Suites Appraised at CMMI-DEV Level 3

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg )

CMMI® is a capability improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their processes. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level whereby processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Achieving CMMI-DEV Level 3 appraisal reflects ArisGlobal's strong focus and commitment to improving the quality of our software solutions," said Ashok Katti, Chief Operating Officer and President APAC, ArisGlobal. "Our customers can feel confident that we are continuously working to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and product quality."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere® cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visit arisglobal.com or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CMMI® Institute

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

