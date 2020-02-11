Arizona Cardinals Legend, Larry Fitzgerald, Hydrates with RECOVƎR 180° to Fuel His 17th Professional Football Season

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven time Pro Bowler and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald, announced today his partnership with RECOVƎR 180 °, a premium beverage for functional hydration — developed to optimize performance and recovery. Fitzgerald joins the brand's impressive roster of professional athlete partners including Deontay Wilder and Christian Yelich.

RECOVƎR 180° partners with Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, a longtime fan and advocate of the brand, has chosen to partner with the functional beverage brand to reach his full potential during his 17th season. The scientifically formulated isotonic hydration blend helps to rapidly rehydrate the body at an optimal level, elevating athletic performance and supporting the healing process. RECOVƎR 180° is a NSF Certified for Sport® product that delivers essential vitamins such as C, B3, B5, B6, and B12, as well as plant-based extracts including milk thistle, aloe vera, ashwagandha, and ginseng that boost immunity and restore the body's natural processes. Fitzgerald credits this unique blend with helping him stay fueled, healthy and energized as he steps into his many roles including professional football player, avid golfer, busy dad, yoga-enthusiast and more.

"I attribute a lot of my success to taking care of my body," says Larry Fitzgerald. "Proper hydration is a huge part of that, so when my friend Mike Meldman told me about his new beverage, RECOVƎR 180°, I knew I had to try it. As I'm headed into this new season, I need to ensure I'm providing my body with exactly what it needs, so I can perform at an outstanding level. The nutrition and sports science behind RECOVƎR 180° fuels me with vitamins and electrolytes I need to continue competing, so I'm excited to have them by my side throughout this next season both on and off the field."

"RECOVƎR 180° was created for those who are passionate about living life to its fullest," says John Stout Jr., VP Business Development. "Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or professional athlete, RECOVƎR 180° was created to help you perform at your best. With Larry entering his 17th season, we're honored he has chosen RECOVƎR 180° as he continues to compete at such a high level."

For professional athletes every second counts and can make, or break, the outcome of a game. With the stakes so high, athletes must ensure they are properly hydrated, so their muscles stay loose, and food and fuel are converted to energy. Unlike many beverages on the market that offer a lower concentration of electrolytes and carbohydrates than what is natural in the body, RECOVƎR 180° contains the same concentration of sugar and salt found in the human body so no excess water and energy is used to process the electrolytes, ensuring that the body gets exactly what it needs, providing rapid relief and re-hydration.



RECOVƎR 180° is available in three refreshing flavors, Blood Orange, Açaí Berry, and Citrus on Amazon.com and in select retailers nationwide visit our store locator at drinkrecover.com to find a store near you.

About RECOVƎR 180°

RECOVƎR 180 ° is a premium beverage for functional hydration for those who work hard and play harder – with essential vitamins and plant-based extracts. The isotonic formula packs 930mg of electrolytes and only 60 calories and 11 grams of sugar in each 16-ounce bottle. RECOVƎR 180° is a young, growing brand that is revolutionizing the functional hydration category. Made with natural colors, natural flavors, and organic sugar, RECOVƎR 180° is now NSF Certified for Sport® and is fueling the performance of athletes at all levels of play. For more information, visit drinkrecover.com and follow us on Instagram @DrinkRecover , Facebook @drinkrecover and Twitter @Drink_Recover.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rebecca Campbell/Olivia Levis

234060@email4pr.com

213.225.4439

SOURCE RECOVƎR 180°

Related Links

http://www.drinkrecover.com

