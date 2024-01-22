AriZona HARD Teams Up with Gopuff to Bring Hard Tea to Doorsteps Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AriZona HARD, the spiked tea and juice line from the iconic beverage brand, announces that just 6 months after launching, it will become a nationwide brand from February 1st. The brand's overwhelming success tipped the company to fast-track its national expansion, which relies on a growing distributor network now complemented by an innovative partnership with Gopuff to make it happen.

"The response to the spiked variations of our products exceeded expectations from day one and today we're currently the #1 flavored malt beverage in North America." Said Don Vultaggio, founder of AriZona Beverages.

"To continue with this speedy growth - and to meet the needs of our loyal community - we knew we had to prioritize getting more products in more hands, much quicker. AriZona HARD will now be delivered to doorsteps across America in under 30 minutes"

AriZona HARD is also one of the first companies to leverage Gopuff's new white labeling function which plugs into the brand's existing homepage. This makes it easier than ever for drinkers to order their favorite spiked teas without leaving AriZona HARD's website.

The spiked tea is available in three of AriZona's already iconic flavors:

Green Tea – made from 100% real brewed tea with ginseng extract and just the right touch of honey,

Lemon – created with premium steeped black tea balanced with citrus notes to create an adult version of the flavor fans have come to know and love,

Peach – also made with authentic brewed tea featuring the juicy peach flavors and aromas you can expect from the original.

All of the flavors are available for delivery nationwide1. For more information, visit: https://arizonahard.com .

About AriZona Beverages

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona's mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and "keeping it real" no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff offers a relevant and affordable assortment in minutes for a low, flat fee. Whether customers need cold medicine at midnight, a wine restock mid-dinner party, or just an afternoon ice cream treat along with paper towels, Gopuff provides a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the Instant Commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

1 States of Missouri, West Virginia and Utah excluded.

SOURCE AriZona Beverages