Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield introduces Skai Blue-- a new brand servicing national business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a new brand within its family of affiliates: Skai Blue Cross Blue Shield. Skai Blue is a new third-party administrator (TPA) that will more broadly support the company's national business and clients.

Drawing on decades of experience solving challenges of some of the nation's leading companies, Skai Blue was created to strengthen Arkansas Blue Cross' service model and new market offerings and eliminate geographical barriers when doing business nationally.

"Skai Blue was purposefully built with our nation's leading employers and their benefits consultants in mind," said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett. "We recognize the pressures they face keeping their employees healthy and healthcare costs affordable. Skai Blue is a key milestone in our ongoing commitment to helping our clients solve for these challenges."

The brand name Skai — a Scandinavian word meaning "atmosphere as seen from Earth"— is designed to evoke a sense of clarity and limitless potential. The distinctive spelling was carefully selected to represent the unique capabilities and services provided through (or with) the brand.

"For 75 years, Arkansas Blue Cross and its family of companies have taken good care of members not just in Arkansas but in the states where our clients do business," said Barnett. "Our national accounts have taken note of our flexibility when trusting us to manage their health insurance benefits, and we're excited to serve their employees across the nation in a whole new way through Skai Blue."

Arkansas Blue Cross' national accounts are currently serviced by BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas (BAAA), Arkansas's largest third-party administrator (TPA) and an operating division of Arkansas Blue Cross. Skai Blue will serve as a new TPA, administering health plan benefits for the company's self-funded national accounts and future national business.

About Skai Blue Cross Blue Shield

Launched in 2024, Skai Blue Cross Blue Shield is a third-party administrator, providing customer service, claims processing and other benefit solution services for some of the nation's leading companies. Skai Blue provides national clients with tailored solutions designed to attract and retain talent, control costs, and improve workforce health and productivity. Skai Blue is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. To learn more about these unique capabilities and services, visit SkaiBlueCross.com.

