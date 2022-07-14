Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Just Endorsed the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Arkansas Receives the Best Compensation Results That Might Be Millions of Dollars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have just endorsed, and we strongly recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas or their family receive the best possible compensation results. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm and they have been assisting people with this rare cancer in Arkansas and nationwide for over two decades as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000.

Arkansas Mesothelioma

"The biggest mistake a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas or anywhere in the USA can make is to impulsively hire a law firm that may or may not know what they are doing. The remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano has been assisting people with mesothelioma in Arkansas and nationwide for over two decades, they consistently get the best client compensation results, and they will make the process as easy as possible for their client.

"Before a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available to individuals throughout the state of Arkansas such as Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, or Pine Bluff.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arkansas the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Little Rock, Arkansas:

Individuals with mesothelioma in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or working at a power plant, at an oil or gas facility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, insulator, at a pulp and paper mill or at a construction job site. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. https://meso.dandell.com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Arkansas.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center