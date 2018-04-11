ARKK Copenhagen's New Women's Sneakers Are Inspired By Cyndi Lauper

The classic Raven silhouette gets a fresh makeover for April. Available in two new colorways: Soft White Rose and Rose Soft White. The Raven Mesh Velvet achieves a new level of feminine form and function. Smooth neoprene material marries tempting mesh details around the toe-caps and heels for a sleek and sexy Nordic inspired look. Luxe velvet lacing elicits the fun and flirty statement of this style.

"IT'S ABOUT THE SMALL, FEMININE DETAILS."

/METTE ENGLEBRECHT, HEAD OF DESIGN ARKK COPENHAGEN

Signature ARKK detailing on the heel tab, tongue, side panels, lace tips, and insoles add a premium touch. And all of this rests on ARKK's Stable S-E15 outsole that provides all-terrain mobility and support. The Raven Mesh Velvet S-E15 makes a bold, lush and velvety soft statement with every stride.

The Raven Mesh Velvet S-E15 kicks off ARKK Copenhagen's Pre-Fall 2018 "First Lights" Collection on April 11th, 2018. "From the new morning sun…to the first stars that pierce the night, 'First Lights' are a calling to move boldly into the unwritten future." While ARKK Copenhagen traditionally delivers unisex styles for men and women, the Raven Mesh Velvet S-E15 is a testament to this inspiration being the first style designed exclusively for women.

"THE RAVEN MESH VELVET REMINDS WOMEN THAT IT'S OKAY TO HAVE A LITTLE FUN."

/KASPER & THOMAS, FOUNDERS OF ARKK COPENHAGEN

ARKK Copenhagen is a Nordic sneaker brand committed to designing the world's finest minimalist sneakers. Established in Copenhagen, ARKK Copenhagen was founded by two life-long friends with a passion for architecture, design, and fashion. Since the release of the Raven silhouette in 2014, ARKK Copenhagen has grown exponentially, and now drops four innovative collections per year in more than 37 countries around the world.

