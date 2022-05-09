Arklyz Acquires Asphaltgold

Parent Company, Arklyz Group, adds the European-based business to The Athlete's Foot portfolio

WIESBADEN, Germany, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), continues its ambitious global expansion with the acquisition of Asphaltgold, one of the leading streetwear online shops for sneakers. Under the leadership of Arklyz Group, Asphaltgold will continue to operate their online retail platform throughout Europe and retail storefront in Germany, while utilizing The Athlete's Foot's global expertise and valuable reputation to elevate the business.

The Athlete's Foot

"The acquisition of Asphaltgold was a strategic decision for us," said owner and CEO of Arklyz Group, Param Singh. "The business has a global online presence and access to exclusive brand collections which is something we truly admire and will be utilizing this component."

Arklyz Group added the Asphaltgold name to The Athlete's Foot organization with a goal for the acquisition to expand both brands globally and continue momentum as leaders in the specialty footwear space. The deal marks the next step in strategic growth and is a shining example of Arklyz Group's aggressive business plan to become one of the world's leaders in the industry.

The Athlete's Foot acquisition of Asphaltgold is effective immediately and for further information please go to www.theathletesfoot.com and www.arklyz.com .

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For more information, please visit www.theathletesfoot.com .

About Asphaltgold:

Asphaltgold is one of the leading streetwear online shops for sneakers and streetwear clothing in Europe. The business does not only attach great importance to an appealing aesthetic, but also to a high quality of their apparel pieces and a conscious production. Since being founded in 2008, Asphaltgold has been continuously working on new ideas and creating clothing and various lifestyle accessories and streetwear for men and women with a passion for their guiding values in mind. For more information, please visit www.asphaltgold.com .

About Arklyz – Arklyz Group AG:

Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, lifestyle, athleisure and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & ecommerce and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.arklyz.com .

Media Contact:

Cara Zizzo

Talent Resources

[email protected]

702.592.2234

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot