ARM & HAMMER™ Announces Baking Soda is now Certified Carbon Neutral* and Enlists Next-Generation Voices to Help Inform Climate Action

EWING, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ARM & HAMMER™, announced that their flagship product, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, is now Certified Carbon Neutral*. Building on 100 years of creating products and developing initiatives that benefit consumers, communities and the planet, the brand has achieved carbon neutrality for ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda by measuring the product's carbon footprint and reducing it to zero through verified carbon offsets* and internal reductions in line with The CarbonNeutral Protocol.

ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda CarbonNeutral® product certification and corresponding offsets cover 2022 emissions from raw material production to retail customer delivery in the U.S. and excludes use and disposal. These activities will offset approximately 125,000 metric tons of CO2.

In addition, the brand has partnered with environmental sustainability advocates who will help inform future actions for the brand and drive awareness of the brand's carbon neutral commitment. These advocates will communicate the brand's sustainability efforts so consumers can feel empowered to partake in change alongside ARM & HAMMER™.

"We recognize we have a responsibility to reduce our environmental impact and, as a next step in our journey, we are focusing where it all began – ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's iconic orange box in the back of the fridge," said Ed Kline, Vice President of Home Care Marketing for Church & Dwight. "We feel confident that, paired with the input of our sustainability advocates, actions we take will have a positive impact in the communities where we live and operate. ARM & HAMMER™ is proud to take this step today to bring more power to the consumer to make important and smart choices for our home – planet earth."

To fortify the brand's commitment, and to encourage consumers to show their support for climate action with the simple click of a button. ARM & HAMMER™ is donating to Project Drawdown, an organization focused on helping the world reach "drawdown" levels of greenhouse gases to stop global warming.

Climate science has made clear the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Achieving CarbonNeutral™ certification for ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda ladders up to steps the brand's parent company, Church & Dwight, is taking, including submitting its emissions reduction targets to the Science Based Target's Initiative in December 2021.

Visit www.armandhammer.com/en/environmental-sustainability to show your support for climate action and learn more about ARM & HAMMER™ environmental sustainability efforts.

*Offsets cover 2022 emissions from raw material production to retail customer delivery in the U.S.; excludes use & disposal

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening, and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

About Project Drawdown®

Founded in 2014, Project Drawdown® is a nonprofit organization that seeks to help the world reach "drawdown"—the future point in time when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline. Project Drawdown aims to support the growing constellation of efforts to move climate solutions—and the world—toward drawdown as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible. The organization does this by regularly conducting a rigorous review and assessment of climate solutions, creating compelling, human-centered storytelling across media, and partnering with efforts to accelerate climate solutions globally.

About CarbonNeutral® certification

CarbonNeutral® certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality carbon neutral action. The CarbonNeutral Protocol is a publicly available document that sets out the requirements for companies to achieve CarbonNeutral® certification. It is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice.

Find out more at www.carbonneutral.com.

CONTACT: Larisa Bruno, [email protected]

SOURCE ARM & HAMMER(TM)