Armor US Equity Index ETF Marks Its First Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2/11/21, the Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSE:ARMR) celebrated its one year anniversary. Launched on 2/11/20, the fund has returned 8.25% since its inception through 1/31/21 (on a total return basis).

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Performance current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting https://armoretfs.com/armr.

The fund was launched with the aim of providing investors with exposure to the US equity market when stocks are advancing and to provide downside risk management when stocks are declining.

"We believe that with equity markets trading near all-time highs, equity valuations well above their historical averages, and much economic uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now is an opportune time for individuals to consider an investment in ARMR," noted Jim Colquitt, Armor Index, Inc. founder.

ARMR seeks to provide investment returns that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Armor US Equity Index. The index provides exposure to those sectors of the US economy that score the highest using Armor's proprietary market performance indicator (MPI), which identifies the sectors best positioned to offer strong, long-term performance potential with lower expected downside risk.

Evaluated on a daily basis, only the sectors that score well by the MPI are included in the index. Sector allocations are represented by using highly liquid sector ETFs. If no sector appears attractive based on the MPI's results, the index can shift to US Treasuries or cash.

On January 4, 2021, changes were made to the index methodology to evaluate sectors on a daily basis rather than a monthly basis as was the case when the fund was launched. Additionally, the index methodology was amended to allow for a broader selection of US Treasury maturities, as well as the option to hold cash if the model does not find any US Treasury maturity baskets attractive. We believe that these changes will allow us to react in a more timely manner to market conditions and events.

Mr. Colquitt founded Armor Index, Inc. after spending close to 20 years in the asset management business holding a variety of senior positions, including Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst, covering asset classes from investment grade to high yield credit.

"We are proud of our partnership with Armor Index and Jim Colquitt over the past year," said J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) and advisor to the fund. "We believe that ARMR is an attractive option for investors seeking equity exposure, but may want a measure of downside risk management," added Mr. Stevens.

About Armor Index, Inc.

Armor Index, Inc. is the creator of multiple indices designed to provide exposure to various markets while protecting investors against downside risk. Armor Index, Inc. believes that by using a quantitative, rules-based approach to investing, investors can eliminate decisions made out of fear or greed which can lead to better long-term results.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com .

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 880-3837 or visit our website at www.armoretfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund's investments are concentrated in or have significant exposure to a particular issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class, the Fund may be more vulnerable to adverse events affecting such issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class than if the Fund's investments were more broadly diversified. Issuer-specific events, including changes in the financial condition of an issuer, can have a negative impact on the value of the Fund.

Shares of the Funds may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, shares are not individually redeemable, and may only be redeemed directly from the Fund by Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV.

A new or smaller fund is subject to the risk that its performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term. In addition, new funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies.

