Armourgenix® Fitness Supplements Are Now on Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty supplement brand Armourgenix® has been expanding their e-commerce presence over the last six months, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of Armourgenix®'s brand success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on their overall supplement sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan, but Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But despite their name recognition in the United States, Rakuten's sales figures speak for themselves, as the company totaled more than $10 billion in online sales in the United States last year.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all supplement sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering their usual supplements online. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing supplement options virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

Armourgenix® is ready to spread their wings in the online retail market after years of running a successful brand, with a host of heavily researched pre and post-workout products. All of Armourgenix®'s products utilize their natural hemp complex, including their pre-workout and recovery formulas, as well as roll-on relief for post-workout soreness. Armourgenix® gym gel roll-on Recovergenix has been a hit for its portability and the potency of its hemp complex.

Armourgenix® signature hemp complex is used both in their topical and edible products, as a key feature in not only the roll-on gel but also a component of their sports nutrition supplements.

Hemp complex is rich in amino acids, which have been linked to noticeable differences in muscle swelling, strain, and fatigue before, during, and after a workout.

As hemp extract increased in availability, more and more companies have started adding various forms of hemp extract to their products, without considering quality or potency, so customers end up disappointed, getting less value for the money. Through a business culture of well-developed ingredients that set the standard for hemp enriched products, Armourgenix® has been able to maintain their product integrity in an industry often saturated with cheap, low-quality hemp extract.

Armourgenix®'s brand success has been based around having a carefully crafted assortment of highly developed products that are consumer-focused, and ready to ship. With buying trends moving primarily to the e-commerce marketplace, Armourgenix® has made prudent decisions by partnering with a number of major e-commerce stores.

Find Armourgenix® online through their company website, armourgenix.com, and now through Rakuten.com.

