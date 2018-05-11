Army Veteran to Embark on 55-Mile D-Day Remembrance Walk to Raise Money for Military Families

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An Irvine-based Army veteran and reservist, Hayden Blumenfeld, will set out to walk the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France during an upcoming trip to Europe. This visit, however, is not just tourism. Blumenfeld intends to use his visit to raise money for veterans.

On May 16th, Blumenfeld will begin the walk, starting at the Museum of the Atlantic Wall. He will be traveling over 55 miles, stopping at all five D-Day landing beaches as well as the Normandy American Cemetery. He will attempt to complete the journey in just two and half days, finishing at the Utah Beach Landing Museum.

"I have always wanted to visit the beaches of Normandy as a way to pay tribute to the soldiers and sailors who served in the invasion. But it occurred to me that maybe I could use the experience to raise funds for Fisher House," said Blumenfeld.

"As a leader in the Army, one my most important responsibilities is the welfare and safety of my soldiers. Talking with veterans and reservists as I've transitioned into those communities, and hearing about the challenges that they face, I realize that responsibility didn't end with my active duty."

Founded in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, the Fisher House Foundation is a private-public partnership that provides housing for families of military personnel and veterans when they are required to seek medical treatment at distant facilities from their homes. One hundred percent of the money that is raised from the tour of the D-Day beaches will go directly to Fisher House.

About Hayden Blumenfeld

Blumenfeld currently resides in Irvine and is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where he completed ROTC. He is an Army veteran and currently serves as an officer in the United States Army Reserve.

