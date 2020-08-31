Around the Block Partners With Move for Hunger to Reduce Food Waste and Fight Hunger

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the Block Moving Company announced its partnership with Move for Hunger, a program designed to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Around the Block has been able to help feed more than 500 people in the Dallas and Richardson area since partnering with the national non-profit organization.

Move for Hunger has a vast network of relocation professionals who have agreed to collect and deliver more than 10.5 million pounds of food – translating to more than 8.5 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the U.S. and Canada.

Around the Block Moving Company, and other relocation specialists involved in the program, ask people who are moving to donate their unused food instead of throwing it out. North Texas is growing in population and popularity as a place to live. That is where Move for Hunger comes in. Homeowners across Texas are encouraged to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items when they move, a free service to residents that doubles as the chance to make a difference in the lives of neighbors in need.

One in eight Americans are food insecure, and this includes more than 13 million children. Through the support of partners like Around the Block, Move For Hunger can help the 42 million Americans who are struggling with knowing where their next meal will come from.

About Move For Hunger

Move for Hunger is a non-profit organization that challenges the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste, collects food from people who are moving to new homes. The organization also helps companies and individuals across the U.S. and Canada organize successful food drives. So far, more than 10.5 million pounds of food have been collected. For more information, visit MoveForHunger.org.

About Around the Block Moving

Around the Block Moving Company is a residential and commercial moving company based in Dallas-Fort Worth. With such a wide service area, Around the Block is well-positioned to make a difference with this program, reaching thousands of people a year. For more information, visit ATBMoving.com.

