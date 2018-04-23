Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three -month period ended March 31, 2018. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 28.7%, from net income of $6.6 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $0.61, an increase of 29.8% from diluted EPS of $0.47 during the comparable 2017 quarter.
Income before taxes for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.3 million to $10.6 million, up 13.6% from $9.3 million in the same quarter of 2017. Additionally, first quarter 2018 results were further positively impacted by reduced tax rates pursuant to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Act").
Annualized key profitability ratios continue to remain strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.78% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25% for the first quarter, compared to 11.43% and 1.02% a year earlier.
Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy stated, "Our first-quarter results demonstrate the forward momentum and strength of our Company. We continue to experience significant loan growth and strong asset quality, and again have set new records for total assets, total deposits, total equity and assets under management and administration. We are continuing to evaluate how we can best deliver the value created by the tax reform, based on our strategic plan and our commitment to our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the communities in which we do business."
The following expands upon first-quarter results:
Net Interest Income: In the first quarter of 2018, net interest income on a GAAP basis increased to $20.4 million, up 10.5% over the $18.5 million total in the comparable quarter of 2017. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.13%, up from 2.99% for the first quarter of 2017. On a tax equivalent (non-GAAP) basis, net interest income increased by 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Net interest margin, measured on a tax equivalent (non-GAAP) basis, increased to 3.21% from 3.15% in the prior year comparable quarter. Continued strong loan growth, in addition to higher market rates, were the primary drivers of the increase in interest income. Meanwhile, non-interest bearing deposit growth and low deposit rate sensitivities allowed us to maintain a relatively low cost of funds.
Loan Growth: Over the 12 months ended March 31, 2018, total loans increased to a record high of $2.0 billion, up $182.2 million, or 10.1%, from the March 31, 2017 level. During the first quarter of 2018, total loans grew by $42.3 million, or 2.2%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. There was growth in all three major loan segments: commercial, consumer, and residential real estate.
During the first quarter of 2018, the consumer loan portfolio grew $23.8 million, or 4.0%, to $627 million at period-end. This balance exceeded the prior year's balance by $74.7 million, or 13.5%. The increase was primarily a result of growth in the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding commercial loans increased 1.6% during the first quarter to $582.7 million, and were up $28.6 million, or 5.2%, from March 31, 2017. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $9.2 million, or 1.2%, during the first quarter of 2018 to $783.7 million, up $79.0 million, or 11.2%, over the balance at March 31, 2017.
Deposit Growth: At March 31, 2018, deposit balances reached $2.4 billion, up $154.7 million, or 6.9%, from the prior-year level with growth in both personal and business accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $49.8 million, or 12.4%, from the prior-year level, which had a positive impact on the net interest margin. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 18.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2018, compared to 17.8% at March 31, 2017. The first quarter increase in deposit balances also included seasonal municipal deposit growth and the use of brokered deposits to diversify balance sheet funding.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, increased 2.9% from the comparable 2017 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities increased during the quarter by $179 thousand, or 8.9%, over the amount for the first quarter of 2017.
Assets Under Management: Assets under trust administration and investment management reached a record high of $1.5 billion at March 31, 2018, increasing by $136.5 million, or 10.2%, from the balance at March 31, 2017, primarily due to the performance of the equity markets.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 increased to $16.0 million, an increase of $480 thousand, or 3.1%, from $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits increased in the first quarter of 2018 by $222 thousand, or 2.4%, over the same 2017 quarter.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $2.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were 19.4% and 28.9%, respectively. The decrease in the effective income tax rate in the 2018 period reflects the impact of the Tax Act.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at March 31, 2018, as measured by continuing low levels of nonperforming assets and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018, were $6.2 million, up $107 thousand, or 1.8%, from the prior-year level. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, up slightly from the prior year comparable quarter of 0.03%.
Allowance for loan losses was $19.1 million at March 31, 2018, which represented 0.96% of loans outstanding. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2018 was $746 thousand, up $388 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2017 quarter.
Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $252.7 million at period-end, up $16.6 million, or 7.0%, from the prior-year. This increase exceeded the 6.4% increase in total assets over the same period. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remain strong in 2018. At March 31, 2018, the Company's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was estimated to be 12.97% and the Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was estimated to be 15.04%. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.
Cash and Stock Dividends: The Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders in the first quarter of 2018. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid in the first quarter of 2017 when adjusted for our 3.0% stock dividend distributed on September 28, 2017.
Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's two banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 44 and 36 quarters, respectively.
Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.; Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance; and Capital Financial Group, Inc., specializing in the sale and servicing of group health plans.
In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income - tax equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
2018
2017
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
18,858
$
16,402
Interest on Deposits at Banks
134
60
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
1,893
1,990
Exempt from Federal Taxes
1,533
1,545
Total Interest and Dividend Income
22,418
19,997
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
387
331
Savings Deposits
522
291
Time Deposits over $250,000
204
55
Other Time Deposits
259
228
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
16
7
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
|
445
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
214
179
Total Interest Expense
2,016
1,536
NET INTEREST INCOME
20,402
18,461
Provision for Loan Losses
746
358
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
19,656
18,103
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,197
2,018
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,380
2,256
Insurance Commissions
1,903
2,198
Net Unrealized Gain on Equity Securities
18
—
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
38
45
Other Operating Income
353
178
Total Noninterest Income
6,889
6,695
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
9,369
9,147
Occupancy Expenses, Net
2,541
2,544
FDIC Assessments
217
226
Other Operating Expense
3,829
3,558
Total Noninterest Expense
15,956
15,475
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
10,589
9,323
Provision for Income Taxes
2,058
2,692
NET INCOME
$
8,531
$
6,631
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
13,936
13,889
Diluted
14,016
14,001
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$
0.61
$
0.48
Diluted Earnings
0.61
0.47
1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
March 31,
2017
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
70,747
30,276
14,645
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale
307,168
300,200
347,159
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $324,937 at March 31, 2018; $335,901 at December 31, 2017; and $335,105 at March 31, 2017)
|
|
|
|
Other Investments
4,780
9,949
6,826
Loans
1,993,037
1,950,770
1,810,805
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
Net Loans
1,973,980
1,932,184
1,793,589
Premises and Equipment, Net
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
58,503
57,606
57,765
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
944,161
907,315
959,170
Savings Deposits
|
|
|
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
85,403
38,147
30,993
Other Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
2,411,273
2,245,116
2,256,536
|
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
74,957
64,966
32,035
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances
—
105,000
32,000
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
45,000
55,000
55,000
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
20,000
|
Other Liabilities
22,723
20,780
24,704
|
Total Liabilities
2,573,953
2,510,862
2,420,275
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $5 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 20,000,000 Shares Authorized (18,481,301 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2018; 18,481,301 at
|
|
|
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
290,980
290,219
271,517
|
Retained Earnings
34,093
28,818
31,901
|
Unallocated ESOP Shares (9,643 Shares at March 31, 2018; 9,643 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 19,466 Shares at March 31, 2017)
(200)
(200)
(400)
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(11,285)
(8,514)
(6,680)
|
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,516,444 Shares at March 31, 2018; 4,541,524 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 4,442,292 Shares at March 31, 2017)
(79,335)
(79,201)
(78,170)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
252,734
249,603
236,111
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,826,687
$
2,760,465
$
2,656,386
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
|
Net Income
8,531
8,071
7,416
7,208
6,631
|
Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net (Loss) Gain on Securities Transactions
—
(278)
6
—
—
|
Tax Benefit from Net Deferred Tax Liability Revaluation
—
1,116
—
—
—
|
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
13,950
13,930
13,891
13,900
13,886
|
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
13,936
13,905
13,889
13,890
13,889
|
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
14,016
14,006
13,966
13,975
14,001
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.61
$
0.58
$
0.53
$
0.52
$
0.48
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.61
0.58
0.53
0.52
0.47
|
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.250
0.250
0.243
0.243
0.243
|
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
27,978
27,047
27,143
24,480
23,565
|
Investment Securities
642,442
660,043
677,368
684,570
695,615
|
Loans
1,971,240
1,930,590
1,892,766
1,842,543
1,781,113
|
Deposits
2,305,736
2,284,206
2,193,778
2,206,365
2,161,798
|
Other Borrowed Funds
184,613
187,366
262,864
207,270
205,436
|
Shareholders' Equity
251,109
247,253
243,801
239,396
235,257
|
Total Assets
2,763,706
2,744,180
2,725,653
2,677,843
2,626,470
|
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.02
%
|
Return on Average Equity, annualized
13.78
%
12.95
%
12.07
%
12.08
%
11.43
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized
15.24
%
14.36
%
13.40
%
13.45
%
12.76
%
|
Average Earning Assets
2,641,660
2,617,680
2,597,277
2,551,593
2,500,293
|
Average Paying Liabilities
2,050,661
2,029,811
2,012,802
2,005,421
1,977,628
|
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent3
22,909
23,115
22,565
21,875
20,945
|
Interest Expense
2,016
1,821
1,949
1,699
1,536
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent3
20,893
21,294
20,616
20,176
19,409
|
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment3
491
980
966
949
948
|
Net Interest Margin, annualized 3
3.21
%
3.23
%
3.15
%
3.17
%
3.15
%
|
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Noninterest Expense
15,955
16,045
15,548
15,637
15,475
|
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
67
69
69
70
71
|
Net Noninterest Expense
15,888
15,976
15,479
15,567
15,404
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
20,893
21,294
20,616
20,176
19,409
|
Noninterest Income
6,888
6,752
7,141
7,057
6,695
|
Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities
—
(458)
10
—
—
|
Less: Net Unrealized Gain on Securities
18
—
—
—
—
|
Net Gross Income
27,763
28,504
27,747
27,233
26,104
|
Efficiency Ratio
57.23
%
56.05
%
55.79
%
57.16
%
59.01
%
|
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
252,734
249,603
244,648
240,752
236,111
|
Book Value per Share 1
18.12
17.92
17.61
17.32
17.00
|
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
24,045
24,162
24,268
24,355
24,448
|
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
16.39
16.18
15.86
15.57
15.24
|
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.62
%
9.49
%
9.30
%
9.35
%
9.37
%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.97
%
12.89
%
12.70
%
12.68
%
12.84
%
|
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.03
%
13.97
%
13.79
%
13.79
%
13.99
%
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.04
%
14.99
%
14.77
%
14.77
%
14.98
%
|
Assets Under Trust Administration
and Investment Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
Footnotes:
1.
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
252,734
249,603
244,648
240,752
236,111
|
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
24,045
24,162
24,268
24,355
24,448
|
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$
228,689
$
225,441
$
220,380
$
216,397
$
211,663
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
13,950
13,930
13,891
13,900
13,886
|
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
16.39
$
16.18
$
15.86
$
15.57
$
15.24
|
3.
Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
|
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
20,402
20,314
19,650
19,227
18,461
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
491
980
966
949
948
|
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
20,893
$
21,294
$
20,616
$
20,176
$
19,409
|
Average Earning Assets
2,641,660
2,617,680
|
2,597,277
|
2,551,593
|
2,500,293
|
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
4.
|
Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
|
5.
|
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The March 31, 2018 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.97%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Total Risk Weighted Assets
|
1,889,719
|
1,856,242
|
1,830,730
|
1,802,455
|
1,747,318
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
265,066
|
259,378
|
232,473
|
228,586
|
224,369
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|
12.97
|
%
|
12.89
|
%
|
12.70
|
%
|
12.68
|
%
|
12.84
|
%
|
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
03/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial Loans
|
$
|
127,674
|
$
|
129,249
|
$
|
118,842
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|
455,059
|
444,248
|
435,316
|
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
|
582,733
|
573,497
|
554,158
|
Consumer Loans
|
626,639
|
602,827
|
551,963
|
Residential Real Estate Loans
|
783,665
|
774,446
|
704,684
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
1,993,037
|
$
|
1,950,770
|
$
|
1,810,805
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter
|
$
|
18,586
|
$
|
17,695
|
$
|
17,012
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(370)
|
(363)
|
(270)
|
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
95
|
97
|
116
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(275)
|
(266)
|
(154)
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
746
|
1,157
|
358
|
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter
|
$
|
19,057
|
$
|
18,586
|
$
|
17,216
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
$
|
4,470
|
$
|
5,526
|
$
|
4,273
|
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
|
—
|
319
|
—
|
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
|
100
|
105
|
101
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
4,570
|
5,950
|
4,374
|
Repossessed Assets
|
120
|
109
|
103
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
1,525
|
1,738
|
1,631
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$
|
6,215
|
$
|
7,797
|
$
|
6,108
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
|
417.00
|
%
|
312.37
|
%
|
393.60
|
%
|
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
