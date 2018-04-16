Artemis Therapeutics Announces Additional Patent Issuance For Artemisone For The Treatment Of Viral Infections

"The issuance of this Japanese patent is a significant third pillar of our worldwide market protection strategy and augments our existing intellectual property protection in the U.S. and Europe, where our patents for Artemisone were allowed last year," stated Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer of Artemis. "We believe Artemisone has potential across a broad range of human diseases and we plan to publish data on Artemisone's activity against CMV around the middle of this year. Meanwhile, the issuance of this patent will provide protection and strengthen commercial opportunities for the development of the program beyond malaria and CMV and into other viral infectious diseases."

CMV is a common infection in Japan. In addition to individuals with weakened immunity, including post-transplantation and HIV patients, CMV also may reactivate in inflammatory bowel diseases such as colitis. Newborns may become infected by their mothers, leading to asymptomatic or symptomatic manifestations of the disease. According to a 2018 publication from the Japanese Congenital Cytomegalovirus study group, the rate of late-onset sequelae observed in Japan is similar to that reported in the USA and Europe. Additionally, the treatment of symptomatic patients with antiviral agents results in favorable clinical outcomes.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapies for the treatment and prevention of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, Artemisone, was originally developed by Bayer HeathCare AG. Artemisone is a unique, synthetic artemisinin derivative with potent antiviral and antiparasitic properties. The Company currently is evaluating Artemisone for the treatment of P. falciparum malaria and human cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections, including stem cell transplant CMV and congenital CMV. Artemis also plans to evaluate Artemisone for the treatment of additional viral and parasitic diseases. More information is available on the Company's website: www.artemis-therapeutics.com and Twitter: @ArtemisThera.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(ir@artemis-therapeutics.com)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artemis-therapeutics-announces-additional-patent-issuance-for-artemisone-for-the-treatment-of-viral-infections-300630103.html

SOURCE Artemis Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://artemis-therapeutics.com

