Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its first quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.