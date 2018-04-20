Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its first quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.
In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.
The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately one hour after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Archived Presentations.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP - Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661 – Ray_Iardella@ajg.com
