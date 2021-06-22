Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to grow by $ 7.87 Billion in Manufacturing Industry 2021-2025 | Technavio

The continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses worldwide to flatten their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses are currently going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry is driven by the increasing demand for automation to improve productivity. In addition, evolving industrial IoT and big data integration is expected to trigger the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry toward witnessing a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry Participants:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) to products and to new domains, and developing tools to ensure that everyone can access AI.

General Electric Co.: The company offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, that is primarily focused on connecting minds and industrial machines to enable intelligent and user-friendly products and services that move, cure and power the world.

Intel Corp.: The company offers a broad choice of smart solutions and tools for general-purpose processors with built-in AI acceleration or domain-specific accelerators using the scalable and open oneAPI standard, so everyone can unleash limitless insight, from edge to cloud.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry is segmented as below:

Application

Predictive Maintenance and Machine Inspection



Production Planning



Quality Control



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Global artificial intelligence market is segmented by end-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market - Global artificial intelligence in energy market is segmented by solution (software, hardware, and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-market-in-manufacturing-industry-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/artificial-intelligence-aimarket-v2

SOURCE Technavio