Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Markets, 2019 - Global Market will Exceed $24Bn by 2024

The Internet of Things (IoT) in consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments has very unique needs in terms of infrastructure, devices, systems, and processes. One thing they all have in common is that they each produce massive amounts of data, most of which is of the unstructured variety, requiring big data technologies for management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability for big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The author sees three different types of IoT Data: (1) Raw (untouched and unstructured) Data, (2) Meta (data about data), and (3) Transformed (valued-added data). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be useful in support of managing each of these data types in terms of identifying, categorizing, and decision making.

AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.

This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. The report also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. The report provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2019 - 2024.

Global market for AI in big data and IoT as a whole will exceed $24B by 2024

by 2024 Embedded AI in support of IoT Things/Objects will reach $4.6B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America

followed by AI in industrial machines will reach $415M globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR

globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR AI in autonomous weapon systems will reach $120M globally by 2024 with AI in military robotics growing at 40.3% CAGR

globally by 2024 with AI in military robotics growing at 40.3% CAGR Machine learning will become a key AI technology to realize the full potential of big data and IoT, particularly in edge computing platforms

Top three segments will be: (1) Data Mining and Automation, (2) Automated Planning, Monitoring, and Scheduling, and (3) Data Storage and Customer Intelligence

Target Audience:

Internet of Things companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Big Data and analytics companies

Robotics and automation companies

Cloud and Internet of Things companies

Investment firms focused on automation

Product and service providers of all types

Governments and NGO R&D organizations

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

AOL

Apple

Augury Systems

Baidu

C-B4

Comfy

Facebook

FocusMotion

Glassbeam

Google

H2O.ai

IBM

Imagimob

Inbenta

Intel

Maana

Microsoft

mnubo

MoBagel

Moov

Neura

NVIDIA

OpenAI

PointGrab

Salesforce

Sentenai

Sentrian

Skype

SparkCognition

Tachyus

Tellmeplus

Tesla

Twitter

Veros Systems

x.ai

Yahoo

