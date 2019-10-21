Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Tencent: A Member of the Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent Trio of Chinese Internet Giants who are Competing Vigorously to Prepare for the AI Economy

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Tencent" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tencent is a member of the Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent trio of Chinese internet giants (together termed BAT) who are competing vigorously to prepare for the AI economy. Tencent's AI ambitions over the next few years are defined by a strategy called 'Make AI Everywhere.' This report discusses Tencent's organizational development, product strategy, application areas, and investments in light of this strategy, and analyzes how it is implementing this vision.

List of Topics

Company profile of Tencent , touching on its organizational development and deployment strategies in AI such as the establishment of AI teams (e.g. Tencent AI Lab and Youtu Lab), public security solutions, facial recognition, online content review, and smart retail (e.g. WeChat AI).

, touching on its organizational development and deployment strategies in AI such as the establishment of AI teams (e.g. AI Lab and Youtu Lab), public security solutions, facial recognition, online content review, and smart retail (e.g. WeChat AI). Product and technology development strategies of Tencent and includes its six resources for AI ecosystem and Open AI Platform, and smart hardware program and smart hiring program.

and includes its six resources for AI ecosystem and Open AI Platform, and smart hardware program and smart hiring program. An overview of AI accelerators of Tencent and their investment strategies, including Cowarobot, Readstar.ai, Huiyihuiying, Atman, Tensorise, Zhuiyi, GMEMS, Leju Robotics, GJS Robot, Cloudbrain, Kiwi, Equota, Lavector, Versa.

and their investment strategies, including Cowarobot, Readstar.ai, Huiyihuiying, Atman, Tensorise, Zhuiyi, GMEMS, Leju Robotics, GJS Robot, Cloudbrain, Kiwi, Equota, Lavector, Versa. An overview of Tencent's AI investment in robotics, smart transport, smart medicine, smart life, data services, incubators, audio recognition, and information security.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tencent's Basic Operating Model



2. Organizational Development and AI Team

2.1 Organizational Resource Integration

2.2 AI Teams

2.2.1 Tencent AI Lab

2.2.2 Youtu Lab

2.3 Public Security

2.4 Facial Recognition

2.5 Online Content Review

2.6 Smart Retail

2.6.1 WeChat AI



3. Tencent's AI Products and Technologies

3.1 The Six Resources of Tencent's AI Ecosystem

3.2 AI Products

3.2.1 Smart Hardware

3.2.2 Smart Hiring



4. Tencent's AI Accelerator and Investment Strategy

4.1 AI Accelerator

4.2 Tencent's AI Investment Strategy



