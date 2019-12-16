AR/VR/MR Marketplace, 2019
Dec 16, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative and Modified Reality Marketplace: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality Solutions, Applications, and Services 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides an in-depth assessment of the Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) marketplace. This includes evaluation of the market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR, VR, and MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more.
This research also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.
Select Research Findings
- Manufacturing is a key industry vertical for augmented reality
- Carriers must build-out 5G and edge computing to support consumer VR
- Enterprise virtual reality apps and services USA market will surpass $5B by 2024
- Cloud-based VR solutions will be dominant compared to premise-based solutions
- Government use of virtual reality in support of USA smart cities will reach $330M by 2024
- Largest VR verticals will be industrial automation, aerospace, construction, education, and healthcare
While Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect) view of a real-world environment, Mixed Reality (MR) is a hybrid reality in which physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real-time. The primary goal of AR is to enrich the user's perception of the real-world, providing information and insights that otherwise would not be obtainable. AR use cases have grown substantially across many industry verticals within the last two years, providing significant market momentum, and indicating great promise to transform communications, content, and commerce across a wide range of sectors. The goals of MR are broad, yet directionally focused on a true merging of real and virtual worlds, which we believe will be a major catalyst for wide-spread acceptance and usage of VR across all major industry sectors.
In contrast, Virtual Reality (VR) focuses on virtual experience through realistic interaction with 3D content presented in a digitally generated space. Playing a large role in all of these technologies will be augmented sensory perception and interactions such as haptic technology, which establishes bilateral communication patterns as touch imposes sensed motion on environment that enables environment to create a distortion or reaction and feel. In terms of venture investment, 2016 represented an intermediate peak for the virtual reality market with VR funding exceeding $800M. By way of comparison, the other major component of the overall immersive technology market (AR and MR) received about $450M in investment. More recently, the VR market has lagged AR/MR in terms of funding with the former receiving only $280M and the latter receiving over $850M in 2018.
Taken together, these AR, MR, and VR represent a set of highly disintermediating alternatives to presenting information and experiences. These are more than simply a new user interface as these three immersive technologies will transform global lifestyles in terms of how people live, work, and play. For example, there will be many use case scenarios for existing services such as mixed reality-based learning systems. However, there will also be completely new services, such as virtual fitness tests for routine health examinations that allow the user to experience what they should be able to accomplish in terms of performance (heart rate, air capacity, blood pressure, etc.) based on their physical characteristics.
Reports, Topics & Companies
Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem
4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Virtual Reality Market by Segment, Equipment, Applications and Solutions 2019-2024
1 Executive Summary
2 Virtual Reality Market Segmentation
3 Introduction
4 Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis
5 VR Company Analysis
6 Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n3tpk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
