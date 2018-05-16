As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital's hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While Hollywood's elite can afford to spend $15,000 a year to inject themselves with human growth hormone (hGH), which they believe can make 50-year-olds look 35, the rest of us can now easily encourage our own bodies to produce more youthful levels of the highly prized hGH with the help of an orally ingested formula called SeroVital®. As bikini preparation season begins, women everywhere are seeking the many beauty-related benefits that have been associated with hGH. The good news? The clinically validated hGH booster SeroVital, with 15 U.S. and international patents, has gained more mainstream distribution in Costco stores nationally. The retail giant is offering a 40-Day Premium Pack for $99. You get a 40-day supply for the same price as a 30-day supply! You can also order directly from www.SeroVital.com and get a 20% discount through the company's Preferred Customer Program.

How did human growth hormone become such a hot topic? It all began when Shape magazine introduced an article with the very provocative statement: "When you see a 50-year-old actress who can pass for 35, you can bet that good genes aren't the only things responsible for her youthful glow." Allure magazine added hGH as a year-end callout in its anti-aging special issue. hGH has been called the "fountain of youth," used by athletes since the 1950s, and lauded by many experts for its touted effect on body fat, lean muscle mass, mood, bone strength, sex drive, energy, and wrinkles.

The problem? hGH injections are extremely controversial because some fear that introducing synthetic hGH into the body may upset the natural production of hGH. That's what makes SeroVital so exciting. "The results of a clinical trial showed the SeroVital compound increased mean hGH levels by 682% naturally," said Dr. Amy Heaton, Ph.D., one of the creators of SeroVital and Director of Scientific Affairs for the company. "The results were exhibited at the Academy of Women's Health's 21st Annual Congress in Washington, D.C., the 9th World Congress of Cosmetic Dermatology held in Athens, Greece, and the prestigious Obesity Society's international scientific meeting held in San Antonio, Texas."

SeroVital was formulated and launched by SanMedica International, which is part of the Basic Research family of science-based brands such as Zantrex and GF-9. Basic Research also launched the cosmeceutical powerhouse product: StriVectin. "We have extensive knowledge in product development and an excellent scientific talent pool that flawlessly executes the creation of safe, efficacious products that help our customers live the life they really want," said Gina Daines, Chief Marketing Officer of Basic Research.

About: SeroVital, America's most talked-about anti-aging formula, makes increased hGH levels a luxury that's now available to the mainstream. The breakthrough compound, which naturally encourages the body to increase its own human growth hormone levels up to 682%, is clinically validated and has been issued 15 U.S. and international patents. The SeroVital line includes the hGH booster, targeted skin-care products, and a two-part hair kit launching this summer that is the first and only system to significantly reverse graying while making hair look thicker and fuller. SeroVital is produced and distributed by SanMedica International, part of the Basic Research family of brands in Salt Lake City, Utah.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Alyson Dutch

3104567151

195251@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-skin-baring-season-dawns-serovitals-hgh-booster-becomes-easier-to-find-through-national-costco-distribution-300649617.html

SOURCE SeroVital