ASA, 25 Other Organizations Write to Oppose TriStar Bank Appraiser Waiver Request

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers, along with 25 other national and state appraiser organizations, filed comments with the Appraisal Subcommittee expressing their opposition to the appraiser waiver request filed by TriStar Bank. In the letter, the groups emphasize the lack of a support for TriStar's request among 37 informal comments filed prior to the opening of the formal notice-and-comment process, as well as the fact that TriStar's claimed shortage of appraisers was contrary to several readily available registries and lists.

The letter goes on to criticize TriStar's lack of urgency in perfecting an actionable request, as well as its seeming indifference to appraisers who attempted to get on TriStar's approved panel for performing appraisal assignments. Were the request to be granted, TriStar – along with every other lender doing business in the Nashville, TN MSA – would be exempt from using appraisers to perform appraisals in connection with federally related transactions; this would not, however, obviate the requirement to get appraisals.

To read the full comment letter to the ASC, click here. The following organizations joined ASA in signing the letter:

American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers

Appraisal Institute

Appraiser's Coalition of Washington

California Coalition of Appraisal Professionals

Coalition of Appraisers in Nevada

Coalition of Arizona Appraisers

Illinois Coalition of Appraisal Professionals

Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Coalition

Maryland Association of Appraisers

Michigan Coalition of Appraisal Professionals

Mississippi Coalition of Appraisers

National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers

New York Coalition of Appraisers

North Carolina Real Estate Appraiser Association

Northern Colorado Association of Real Estate Appraisers

Ohio Coalition of Appraisal Professionals

Oklahoma Professional Appraisers' Coalition

Real Estate Appraiser's Association, California

Real Estate Appraisers of Southern Arizona

Rhode Island Real Estate Appraiser Association

South Carolina Professional Appraisers Coalition

Tennessee Appraiser Coalition

United Appraisers of Utah

Virginia Coalition of Appraiser Professionals

West Virginia Council of Appraiser Professionals

If you have questions or wish to discuss ASA's views further, please contact John D. Russell, JD, Senior Director of Government Relations and Business Development for ASA at ="file://10.86.178.63/Dropbox%20(eStartup)/Downloads/jrussell@appraisers.org" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">jrussell@appraisers.org, or by phone at 703-733-2103.

American Society of Appraisers

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

