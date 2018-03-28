ASAE Names Strickler as Opening Keynote for 2018 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition, Registration Opens for Chicago

During the opening session, Strickler will discuss how Kickstarter was developed, provide advice for association leaders on how to execute on their own terms, hire people with the similar values, create a vibrant and diverse corporate culture, and scale growth while ensuring sustainability.

"We are thrilled to be in Chicago for our annual meeting! We have a great line-up with Strickler, game changers, and more than 120 education sessions for participants to listen and learn throughout the three days," said ASAE President & CEO John H. Graham IV, FASAE, CAE. "Along with education, ASAE continues to give back to the local communities. This year, we are helping two charities: Greater Chicago Food Depository and Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly. Looking forward to a great meeting, and attendees learning new strategies and solutions they can implement back into their organization."

During this year's meeting, ASAE will have five curated "career and knowledge pathways" with three by career stage: young professionals, aspiring exec, CEO/ED; and the other two by knowledge: global opportunities and healthcare/biomed.

On Saturday, August 18, ASAE will have five Master Classes and two deep workshops for attendees. The Master Classes topics are global operations, blockchain and healthcare, CEOs creating an experience for their board, how to resolve conflict in teams, and finance for the non-financial manager for young professionals. The two workshops will give participants advice on how to strengthen their presentations and how to create gender equality in the workplace.

Throughout the conference, canned goods will be collected to benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank that provides food for people across Cook County. On Tuesday, August 21, attendees can volunteer at Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly. Participants will decorate bags for birthday deliveries, make candy favors, and pack toiletry kits for homebound elders.

Early bird registration is July 18. To learn more about all the education opportunities, registration, hotels, and events, visit the ASAE Annual Meeting website.

NOTE: Members of the press receive complimentary registration to attend the event. Please contact ASAE Public Relations department to request your complimentary pass.

About ASAE

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 40,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,200 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world. With support of the ASAE Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession, and provides resources, education, ideas and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. For more information about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org.

