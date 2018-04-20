Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks' Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SweatWorks, the digital agency that is behind Conquest Events, is proud to be working with the Asbury Park Summer Games for the second straight year.

"The Asbury Park Summer Games has quickly become one of the premier events not only in New Jersey, but in the NorthEast, and we are excited to once again be able to work and grow with Grant Golin and his team to put on another incredible competition," said SweatWorks' Director of Events Brian Vagnini.

SweatWorks technology powers the Asbury Park Summer Games.

Asbury Park—a small seaside city on the New Jersey coast—will come alive on Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th when it hosts the second annual Games, a competition that will be awarding more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.

More than 650 athletes have already signed up for the team event that will take place at the historic Asbury Park Convention Hall. Located in the heart of the landmark boardwalk, the venue has proudly hosted the likes of performers like Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

In addition to helping the Games with their event registration, live scoring and leaderboard, SweatWorks is also supporting the event with ongoing marketing and customer support.

"We use them for everything from athlete sign up to scoring. Their customer service is unmatched," said Golin, the event's Director of experience, about SweatWorks.

"We want to bring that big stage feel to athletes of all abilities," he added.

More about Conquest Events

Conquest Events is the powerful event suite from SweatWorks that offers registration, live leaderboard and scoring, points series, event management, marketing, and media services. It has taken a hold of the functional fitness event market over the last five years with a product suite that never stops evolving. Conquest Events Photos is the most advanced photo platform available, highlighted by its facial recognition software, as well as its immediate delivery and flexible integration capabilities. It has been trusted by more than 1,000 events and has the highest-rated support team in the industry because of its customer-first approach—meaning seamless technology for all events (www.conquestevents.net)

More about SweatWorks

SweatWorks is the leading digital agency in fitness and wellness. Their experience combining their user-focused design with innovative technology has created some of the most engaging experiences for the brands they work with (www.sweatworks.net)

SweatWorks: Liana Saltzman / 201-396-2566 / 193712@email4pr.com

To read more about the Asbury Park Summer Games

Visit https://asburyparksummergames.com/, on Instagram @asburyparksummergames and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/asburyparksummergames/.

SOURCE SweatWorks

