Ascend Appoints Saima Shaukat as New Advisory Board Member: Leverage Deep Expertise in Insurance and Technology

News provided by

Ascend

06 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the first modern insurance financial operations automation platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Saima Shaukat as the newest member of its advisory board. Saima's combined technology and financial services industry experience will help advise Ascend as it seeks to expand its platform throughout the insurance distribution channel.

Continue Reading
Ascend Appoints Saima Shaukat as New Advisory Board Member
Ascend Appoints Saima Shaukat as New Advisory Board Member

Saima joins with over 20 years in sales leadership and marketing strategy for the software as a service (SaaS) industry. Starting her career with Salesforce, Saima has held CRO  positions at TechCanary, ATP and most recently as CRO of Ivans, an Applied Systems company,  where she led the development of go-to-market strategies for its full line of products and built a customer-centric culture.

"I am honored to be joining Ascend's advisory board and working alongside a team who are driving innovation in the insurance payments industry," said Saima Shaukat. "I look forward to contributing my expertise, and collaborating toward the goal of delivering modern, efficient, and customer-centric solutions."

Prior to joining Ascend, Shaukat has made significant contributions to the insurance sector. With a diverse background in strategy, operations, and business development, she has successfully led multiple initiatives to drive growth and operational efficiencies within the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Saima as her track record in driving transformative outcomes aligns perfectly with Ascend's mission to modernize the financial insurance infrastructure," said Andrew Wynn, Founder and CEO of Ascend. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the insurance landscape will be invaluable as we continue to propel Ascend forward, transforming the way insurance payments are handled and maximizing value for our clients."

Shaukat's appointment, alongside seasoned professionals Kurt de Grosz, Jim Hackbarth, and Robert W. Smith, underscores Ascend's commitment to fostering strategic growth and impactful partnerships. Working collectively, they will drive Ascend's vision of modernizing insurance payments and promoting innovation in the industry.

About Ascend 

Ascend is the only industry solution that automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle, including collection, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

Contact:

Mike Nguyen
press@useascend.com

SOURCE Ascend

Also from this source

Nirvana Insurance Selects Ascend to Automate Financial Operations: Partnership to Streamline Billing Process and Elevate Service Standards

Nirvana Insurance Selects Ascend to Automate Financial Operations: Partnership to Streamline Billing Process and Elevate Service Standards

Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, announces it has been selected by Nirvana Insurance, a pioneer in providing data-driven ...
Embroker Selects Ascend to Revolutionize the Insurance Industry Through Transformative Technology

Embroker Selects Ascend to Revolutionize the Insurance Industry Through Transformative Technology

Ascend, the leading provider of financial operations automation software to the insurance industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.