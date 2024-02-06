Ascend Appoints Saima Shaukat as New Advisory Board Member: Leverage Deep Expertise in Insurance and Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the first modern insurance financial operations automation platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Saima Shaukat as the newest member of its advisory board. Saima's combined technology and financial services industry experience will help advise Ascend as it seeks to expand its platform throughout the insurance distribution channel.

Ascend Appoints Saima Shaukat as New Advisory Board Member

Saima joins with over 20 years in sales leadership and marketing strategy for the software as a service (SaaS) industry. Starting her career with Salesforce, Saima has held CRO positions at TechCanary, ATP and most recently as CRO of Ivans, an Applied Systems company, where she led the development of go-to-market strategies for its full line of products and built a customer-centric culture.

"I am honored to be joining Ascend's advisory board and working alongside a team who are driving innovation in the insurance payments industry," said Saima Shaukat. "I look forward to contributing my expertise, and collaborating toward the goal of delivering modern, efficient, and customer-centric solutions."

Prior to joining Ascend, Shaukat has made significant contributions to the insurance sector. With a diverse background in strategy, operations, and business development, she has successfully led multiple initiatives to drive growth and operational efficiencies within the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Saima as her track record in driving transformative outcomes aligns perfectly with Ascend's mission to modernize the financial insurance infrastructure," said Andrew Wynn, Founder and CEO of Ascend. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the insurance landscape will be invaluable as we continue to propel Ascend forward, transforming the way insurance payments are handled and maximizing value for our clients."

Shaukat's appointment, alongside seasoned professionals Kurt de Grosz, Jim Hackbarth, and Robert W. Smith, underscores Ascend's commitment to fostering strategic growth and impactful partnerships. Working collectively, they will drive Ascend's vision of modernizing insurance payments and promoting innovation in the industry.

About Ascend

Ascend is the only industry solution that automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle, including collection, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

Contact:

Mike Nguyen

press@useascend.com

SOURCE Ascend