Ascension Parish Elf on the Shelf Bikes, Balls and Barbies Giveaway 2024 by Corzo Cares

GONZALEZ, La., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corzo Cares, the charitable organization launched by Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys, has launched the Ascension Parish Elf on the Shelf Bikes, Balls and Barbies Giveaway 2024 to provide more than 150 Christmas toys to local children.

The Giveaway contest began on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, when an "Elf on the Shelf" was placed on one of the Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys billboards along Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, Louisiana. Parents and guardians who find the Elf can win a Christmas toy for their child.

To participate in the Giveaway's random drawings, parents and guardians can register by:

Finding the Elf on the Shelf on one of our billboards placed along Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, Louisiana . Remembering the bold board number on the bottom right of the billboard with the Elf. Messaging Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys on facebook.com/ChrisCorzoInjuryAttorneys to report the bold board number and request a toy marketed to boys or girls (or no preference). Responding to Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys when the firm sends a message to verify the entry.

The entry deadline is December 4, 2024, and the Giveaway is limited to one (1) winner per household. Giveaway gifts are available while supplies last.

Throughout the contest, the Elf will move from one billboard to another, so Giveaway participants will want to check multiple billboards to find the Elf.

When an Ascension Parish Elf on the Shelf Bikes, Balls and Barbies Giveaway 2024 winner is selected, Corzo Cares will notify them directly on or after December 5, 2024. In the notification, documentation will be provided to explain that they won a toy through the Giveaway and how to claim the prize at the Corzo Cares Christmas Party pick-up event, featuring Attorney Chris Corzo and Santa Claus!

For more information about the Ascension Parish Elf on the Shelf Bikes, Balls and Barbies Giveaway 2024, interested parents and guardians should call Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys at (225) 999-1111 or visit https://www.callcorzo.com/community/ for more information.

SOURCE Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys