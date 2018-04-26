Ascensus Appoints Jerry Bramlett as Head of TPA Solutions

Bramlett will oversee the strategic direction for Ascensus' newly formed TPA Solutions division, which is now the largest TPA in the country. He will be responsible for P&L management, sales, services, operations, relationship and practice management, and employee engagement and talent management.

Prior to joining Ascensus, Bramlett was managing director at Sage Advisory Services and managing partner at Redstar Advisors. He co-founded The 401(k) Company in 1983, evolving the firm from a TPA to a leading full-service platform that included TPA, recordkeeping, and advisory capabilities. Bramlett has also served as president and chief executive officer of BenefitStreet and NextStepDC, as a defined contribution strategist for Dimensional Fund Advisors, and as a thought leadership contributor to NAPA Net the Magazine.

Ascensus has acquired 12 companies that specialize in plan-level compliance, administration, and actuarial services since December 2016. As a result, the firm's TPA Solutions division now services more than 15,000 defined benefit, cash balance, and defined contribution plans. Ascensus' strategic growth plan in this area includes focusing on organic expansion, offering a broad set of solutions to existing and new clients, making significant investments in acquired businesses to enhance client value, and creating a unified culture that attracts and retains the best talent and clients.

"The head of TPA Solutions is a highly visible role within one of Ascensus' fastest-growing businesses, which now partners with close to 40 recordkeepers," says David Musto, president of Ascensus. "Jerry's experience—along with his sterling reputation in the retirement industry—will no doubt help him to drive critical growth and expansion initiatives for this business segment."

"Jerry's commitment to creating and maintaining people-focused cultures throughout his career was something that really spoke to the leadership team here at Ascensus," continues Musto. "In bringing Jerry on board, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to attracting top-level talent."

Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare— through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration.

