Ascent Aviation Services and Israel Aerospace Industries Launch Next Phase of Boeing 777-300ERSF Conversion Program in Marana, Arizona

MARANA, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aviation Services and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today announced the next major milestone in their strategic partnership to expand the Boeing 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter conversion program in North America. Following the completion of two new state-of-the-art widebody hangars at Ascent's Pinal Air Park facility in Marana, Arizona, the site is preparing to begin induction of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for cargo conversion operations beginning in Q3 2026.

The newly completed 90,000-square-foot widebody hangars were purpose-built to support IAI's global Boeing 777-300ERSF conversion program and significantly expand Ascent's heavy maintenance and widebody aircraft modification capabilities. The $70 million investment increases hangar capacity at the Marana facility by 200% and positions Arizona as a premier hub for next-generation freighter conversions.

Under the long-term agreement between the companies, Ascent will serve as IAI's North American conversion site for two Boeing 777-300ERSF conversion lines. The converted aircraft will help meet growing global demand for long-haul cargo capacity while extending the operational life of Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft through advanced freighter modification technology developed by IAI.

"The completion of these new widebody hangars represents a transformational moment for Ascent Aviation Services and for the aviation industry in Arizona," said David Querio, CEO of Ascent Aviation Services. "Our partnership with IAI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term investment in the future of global air cargo. We are proud to support one of the most advanced freighter conversion programs in the world from our Marana operation."

IAI's Boeing 777-300ERSF program is the first conversion platform of its kind and has emerged as a leading solution for cargo operators seeking increased volume and efficiency in the global freight market. The Marana facility will play a critical role in supporting anticipated worldwide demand for widebody freighter aircraft.

"IAI is pleased to continue strengthening our partnership with Ascent Aviation Services as we expand the Boeing 777-300ERSF program globally," said Mr. Yaacov Berkovitz, Executive VP & General Manager, IAI Aviation Group, Israel Aerospace Industries. "The completion of the Marana widebody hangars and the upcoming induction of the first aircraft marks a significant achievement for both organizations. Together, we are building a world-class conversion operation that will support the future growth of the international cargo market."

The expansion is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled aviation jobs in Southern Arizona while reinforcing Marana's position as a growing aerospace and aviation center.

The first Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is expected to arrive at the Marana facility in Q3 2026 for conversion under IAI's Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) program.

About Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries is a world-leading aerospace and defense company specializing in advanced technologies and aviation solutions. IAI's Aviation Group is a global leader in passenger-to-freighter conversions, delivering innovative modification programs for commercial aircraft operators worldwide.

About Ascent Aviation Services

Ascent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, offering heavy maintenance, component MRO, flight line, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. Ascent is a Class IV FAA 14 CFR Part 145 certified repair station and has maintained a strong and continuous workforce in Arizona for over 40 years. For more information, visit ascentmro.com.

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SOURCE Ascent Aviation Services