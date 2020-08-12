Ascent Multifamily Breaks Into Top 500 in 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized in this select group of companies across the country," said Mike Ballard, partner at Ascent Multifamily. "We attribute our exceptional growth over the past three years to our partners and incredible team members who are dedicated to providing our clients with the best experience possible."

Ascent's high ranking earned the firm a spot on the Inc. 500 list, representing the top-tier companies named to the Inc. 5000. The 2020 Inc. 5000 represents a comprehensive look at the most successful small businesses in the U.S., all of which showed notable growth between 2016 and 2019. To qualify, businesses had to generate a minimum of $100,000 in 2016 and a minimum of $2 million in 2019.

Ascent is part of an elite group of companies that have been recognized on the list over the years, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Ascent is in its fifth year of operations, offering services exclusively to the multifamily industry. The firm provides a multitude of back-office services to allow property owners and third-party management companies to focus on their clients and business development. Ascent's services include outsourced accounting and bookkeeping including management of the payables process, assisting with budgets, handling payroll and HR issues, creating monthly financial reports, reconciling bank and mortgage accounts and preparing all year-end W-2s and 1099s. The firm also offers acquisition and due diligence services, business consultation and human resources administration.

Ascent currently provides accounting and back office services for more than 38,000 units throughout the country.

To view the entire list, company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Ascent Multifamily Accounting, www.multifamilyaccounting.com.

ABOUT ASCENT MULTIFAMILY

Ascent works with large portfolios as well as owners of just a few properties, providing consulting and accounting services.

To download a free copy of Ascent's white paper, Is Outsourced Accounting For You?, click here. For more information on the firm, visit www.multifamilyaccounting.com.

