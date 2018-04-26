Ascent's Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year

According to a release by Lockheed Martin, "Global Tooling Systems provided the straightening tool prototype for the CMHP program that was well received by the customer and performed beyond expectations." The straightening tool is used on the ship deck to facilitate transporting the CH-148. The tool attaches to the front landing gear and utilizes an integral hydraulic pump to accommodate the weight of the rotorcraft.

"Congratulations to everyone at Global Tooling Systems for earning this recognition from Sikorsky," said Michael Mahfet, CEO of Ascent Aerospace. "The strength of this team is a cornerstone of Ascent's operational strategy. We are sharing best practices across the company, to replicate Global Tooling's success in meeting rigorous customer demands, while continuing to improve at Macomb and at every facility. In fact, we have recently created a second engineering center of excellence at the location to exceed customer expectations."

On behalf of the Ascent team, Program Manager Anthony D'Anna and Design Supervisor Kreg Kapron received the award from Dan Schultz, Sikorsky President, and Mike Ciocca, Vice President, Supply Chain.

Ascent Aerospace is the industry's largest tooling and automation group. The company provides high-precision, high-performance production tooling and automated positioning and fastening systems along with integration and engineering services to deliver turnkey assembly lines for aircraft. Ascent works with airframers in civil, defense, rotorcraft, business jet and general aviation sectors. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

