ASCM to Host Historic Washington D.C. Symposium Focusing on the Future of Medical Cannabis

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society of Cannabis Medicine (ASCM) announced today that for the first time it will formally bring together all stakeholders for an in-depth discussion to guide a national legislative strategy for the future of cannabis medicine and its significant impact on United States healthcare.

On November 14 and 15, 2018, ASCM will host its benchmark Leadership and Advocacy Symposium. The two-day session will feature nationally and internationally renowned speakers and presenters on center stage. It will provide comprehensive learning opportunities and leading-edge information about sweeping changes affecting the national healthcare landscape with the advent of cannabis as a mainstream treatment. With nearly three dozen states introducing cannabis into their healthcare equation (and more coming) engaging an appropriate national dialog is timely. The two days of tracks are designed to bring the medical perspective to the forefront and help federal policy makers understand the merit and appeal driving this sweeping adoption.

"Members of the American Society of Cannabis Medicine are committed to the highest standards in professional medical practice to best serve those who receive care," said Alexis Henderson, ASCM Director of Communications. "As we convene in Washington, D.C. this year, ASCM will advocate for issues that protect patients and improve/expand the practice of medicine in the U.S. As physicians, we are on the frontlines of care, and it's important for us to share with legislators what we experience in our practices and our knowledge of what may be one of the largest medical advances we've seen."

In addition to comprehensive learning and presentation tracks, the symposium will publish/present more than fifty articles and papers discussing myriad topics surrounding cannabis medicine. The Symposium will also host ASCM's Leadership sessions including the first meeting of ASCM's Board of Regents. These leadership sessions will produce official position statements on issues of safety, practice, and patient interaction.

"We are very pleased to be able to bring a landmark group together," continued Henderson. "This will truly be the start of some very significant advances."

American Society of Cannabis Medicine is the national voice for physicians who understand the value of cannabis as a part of national healthcare imperatives. ASCM is a professional society that sets standards for its members. We are committed to the safe and professional use of cannabis as a treatment. ASCM's multiple initiatives—including the Patient Excellence Program, and the National Prescription Registry—set a standard for professional physicians. ASCM provides current and trusted information for legislators, industry leaders and community stakeholders.

