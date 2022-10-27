ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
Oct 27, 2022, 02:45 ET
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$188,626 million for 3Q22, up by 25% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 18% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$17,465 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$13,256 million in 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$15,988 million in 2Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS), compared to NT$3.29 for 3Q21 (or NT$3.07 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.69 for 2Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS), compared to NT$3.20 for 3Q21 (or NT$2.99 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.61 for 2Q22.
We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and nine months ended 3Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.
- Cost of revenues was NT$150,654 million for the quarter, up from NT$126,051 million in 2Q22.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$102,158 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$17,292 million for the quarter, representing 9% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,811 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 20.1% in 3Q22 from 21.4% in 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$966 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$2,818 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,878 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$358 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$480 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating expense for the quarter was NT$68 million.
- Income before tax was NT$23,615 million for 3Q22, compared to NT$21,136 million in 2Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,046 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,479 million in 2Q22.
- In 3Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$17,465 million, compared to NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 and NT$15,988 million in 2Q22.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,364,218,532, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS) were based on 4,330,471,737 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS) were based on 4,373,878,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q22.
3Q22 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$98,831 million, up by 10% year-over-year (or up by 19% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 4% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$69,999 million for the quarter, up by 4% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$28,072 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,383 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,574 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin stayed flat, which was 29.2% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 18.9% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
3Q22 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$90,665 million, up by 37% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$81,467 million, up by 37% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$73,999 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,799 million for the quarter, representing 3% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$967 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.1% in 3Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 5.7% in 3Q22, compared to 4.0% in 2Q22.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 3Q22 totaled US$400 million, of which US$197 million were used in packaging operations, US$134 million in testing operations, US$50 million in EMS operations and US$19 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$296,099 million as of September 30, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.53 as of September 30, 2022.
- Total number of employees was 99,104 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 97,800 as of June 30, 2022.
Business Review
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 46% in 2Q22. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 30% in 2Q22.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 66% in 2Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 75% in 2Q22.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
3Q22
|
2Q22
|
3Q21
|
3Q21
|
EBITDA (NT$ million)
|
38,601
|
35,211
|
32,655
|
30,806
ATM Operations
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
3Q22
|
2Q22
|
3Q21
|
3Q21
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
98,831
|
94,998
|
90,092
|
83,321
|
Revenue by Application
|
Communication
|
53 %
|
52 %
|
51 %
|
53 %
|
Computing
|
16 %
|
16 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
Automotive, Consumer & Others
|
31 %
|
32 %
|
34 %
|
32 %
|
Revenue by Type
|
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
|
42 %
|
43 %
|
36 %
|
39 %
|
Wirebonding
|
34 %
|
35 %
|
39 %
|
37 %
|
Others
|
7 %
|
6 %
|
8 %
|
7 %
|
Testing
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
Material
|
2 %
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
Capacity & EBITDA
|
CapEx (US$ million)*
|
348
|
461
|
407
|
364
|
EBITDA (NT$ million)
|
31,657
|
30,940
|
28,588
|
26,739
|
Number of Wirebonders
|
25,887
|
25,876
|
29,943
|
25,723
|
Number of Testers
|
5,406
|
5,194
|
6,149
|
4,652
EMS Operations
|
3Q22
|
2Q22
|
3Q21
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
90,665
|
66,218
|
61,127
|
Revenue by Application
|
Communication
|
37 %
|
35 %
|
38 %
|
Computing
|
9 %
|
13 %
|
10 %
|
Consumer
|
36 %
|
28 %
|
33 %
|
Industrial
|
11 %
|
15 %
|
12 %
|
Automotive
|
6 %
|
8 %
|
5 %
|
Others
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
Capacity
|
CapEx (US$ million)*
|
50
|
53
|
60
*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Jun. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Net revenues
|
Packaging
|
80,541
|
78,394
|
73,996
|
68,287
|
227,318
|
197,178
|
181,548
|
Testing
|
14,942
|
13,760
|
13,416
|
12,353
|
41,285
|
36,222
|
33,212
|
EMS
|
90,660
|
66,213
|
61,116
|
61,116
|
218,036
|
157,947
|
157,947
|
Others
|
2,483
|
2,072
|
2,137
|
2,137
|
6,817
|
5,714
|
5,714
|
Total net revenues
|
188,626
|
160,439
|
150,665
|
143,893
|
493,456
|
397,061
|
378,421
|
Cost of revenues
|
(150,654)
|
(126,051)
|
(119,881)
|
(114,642)
|
(392,625)
|
(319,586)
|
(304,832)
|
Gross profit
|
37,972
|
34,388
|
30,784
|
29,251
|
100,831
|
77,475
|
73,589
|
Operating expenses
|
Research and development
|
(6,262)
|
(5,795)
|
(5,495)
|
(5,272)
|
(17,419)
|
(15,340)
|
(14,699)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(8,027)
|
(7,987)
|
(6,863)
|
(6,516)
|
(23,010)
|
(19,626)
|
(18,628)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(14,289)
|
(13,782)
|
(12,358)
|
(11,788)
|
(40,429)
|
(34,966)
|
(33,327)
|
Operating income
|
23,683
|
20,606
|
18,426
|
17,463
|
60,402
|
42,509
|
40,262
|
Net non-operating income and expenses
|
Interest expense - net
|
(966)
|
(702)
|
(562)
|
(556)
|
(2,240)
|
(1,703)
|
(1,672)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(2,818)
|
(1,301)
|
66
|
55
|
(5,223)
|
899
|
871
|
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
|
2,878
|
1,543
|
(349)
|
(359)
|
5,827
|
(1,008)
|
(1,057)
|
Gain on equity-method investments
|
358
|
486
|
414
|
414
|
1,043
|
782
|
782
|
Others
|
480
|
504
|
479
|
412
|
1,605
|
1,520
|
1,308
|
Total non-operating income and expenses
|
(68)
|
530
|
48
|
(34)
|
1,012
|
490
|
232
|
Income before tax
|
23,615
|
21,136
|
18,474
|
17,429
|
61,414
|
42,999
|
40,494
|
Income tax expense
|
(5,046)
|
(4,479)
|
(3,630)
|
(3,505)
|
(12,803)
|
(8,729)
|
(8,440)
|
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
|
18,569
|
16,657
|
14,844
|
13,924
|
48,611
|
34,270
|
32,054
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,104)
|
(669)
|
(668)
|
(668)
|
(2,251)
|
(1,278)
|
(1,278)
|
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
|
17,465
|
15,988
|
14,176
|
13,256
|
46,360
|
32,992
|
30,776
|
Per share data:
|
Earnings per share
|
– Basic
|
NT$4.03
|
NT$3.69
|
NT$3.29
|
NT$3.07
|
NT$10.74
|
NT$7.66
|
NT$7.14
|
– Diluted
|
NT$3.92
|
NT$3.61
|
NT$3.20
|
NT$2.99
|
NT$10.34
|
NT$7.43
|
NT$6.92
|
Earnings per equivalent ADS
|
– Basic
|
US$0.268
|
US$0.253
|
US$0.236
|
US$0.221
|
US$0.739
|
US$0.546
|
US$0.509
|
– Diluted
|
US$0.260
|
US$0.247
|
US$0.230
|
US$0.215
|
US$0.711
|
US$0.530
|
US$0.494
|
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
|
4,373,878
|
4,375,107
|
4,370,715
|
4,370,715
|
4,368,634
|
4,370,312
|
4,370,312
|
FX (NTD/USD)
|
30.10
|
29.26
|
27.79
|
27.79
|
29.07
|
28.04
|
28.04
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Jun. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Net revenues
|
Packaging
|
82,090
|
79,894
|
75,221
|
69,512
|
231,905
|
202,702
|
187,072
|
Testing
|
14,941
|
13,760
|
13,416
|
12,354
|
41,284
|
36,224
|
33,214
|
Direct Material
|
1,765
|
1,288
|
1,429
|
1,429
|
4,532
|
3,845
|
3,845
|
Others
|
35
|
56
|
26
|
26
|
133
|
76
|
76
|
Total net revenues
|
98,831
|
94,998
|
90,092
|
83,321
|
277,854
|
242,847
|
224,207
|
Cost of revenues
|
(69,999)
|
(67,230)
|
(65,378)
|
(60,140)
|
(198,154)
|
(179,916)
|
(165,162)
|
Gross profit
|
28,832
|
27,768
|
24,714
|
23,181
|
79,700
|
62,931
|
59,045
|
Operating expenses
|
Research and development
|
(4,901)
|
(4,455)
|
(4,254)
|
(4,032)
|
(13,491)
|
(11,780)
|
(11,138)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(5,268)
|
(5,318)
|
(4,829)
|
(4,482)
|
(15,540)
|
(13,775)
|
(12,777)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(10,169)
|
(9,773)
|
(9,083)
|
(8,514)
|
(29,031)
|
(25,555)
|
(23,915)
|
Operating income
|
18,663
|
17,995
|
15,631
|
14,667
|
50,669
|
37,376
|
35,130
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Jun. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Sep. 30
2022
|
Sep. 30
2021
|
Net revenues
|
90,665
|
66,218
|
61,127
|
218,049
|
157,974
|
Cost of revenues
|
(81,467)
|
(59,568)
|
(55,244)
|
(196,821)
|
(143,604)
|
Gross profit
|
9,198
|
6,650
|
5,883
|
21,228
|
14,370
|
Operating expenses
|
Research and development
|
(1,392)
|
(1,380)
|
(1,270)
|
(4,021)
|
(3,641)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(2,676)
|
(2,603)
|
(1,955)
|
(7,210)
|
(5,622)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(4,068)
|
(3,983)
|
(3,225)
|
(11,231)
|
(9,263)
|
Operating income
|
5,130
|
2,667
|
2,658
|
9,997
|
5,107
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
As of Sep. 30, 2022
|
As of Jun. 30, 2022
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
52,358
|
72,846
|
Financial assets – current
|
9,667
|
6,136
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
140,178
|
116,617
|
Inventories
|
101,287
|
94,661
|
Others
|
29,239
|
28,503
|
Total current assets
|
332,729
|
318,763
|
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
|
22,926
|
22,356
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
264,508
|
254,784
|
Right-of-use assets
|
11,822
|
10,853
|
Intangible assets
|
73,590
|
74,300
|
Others
|
32,254
|
32,023
|
Total assets
|
737,829
|
713,079
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term borrowings
|
78,056
|
60,722
|
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
8,157
|
11,835
|
Notes and accounts payable
|
104,286
|
86,534
|
Others
|
83,248
|
111,136
|
Total current liabilities
|
273,747
|
270,227
|
Bonds payable
|
40,534
|
40,923
|
Long-term borrowings[2]
|
89,273
|
97,367
|
Other liabilities
|
28,625
|
26,251
|
Total liabilities
|
432,179
|
434,768
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
288,361
|
263,039
|
Non-controlling interests
|
17,289
|
15,272
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
737,829
|
713,079
|
Current Ratio
|
1.22
|
1.18
|
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
|
0.53
|
0.50
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Sep. 30
|
Jun. 30
|
Sep. 30
|
Sep. 30
|
Sep. 30
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Profit before income tax
|
23,615
|
21,136
|
18,474
|
61,414
|
42,999
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
13,947
|
13,749
|
13,864
|
41,199
|
40,454
|
Other operating activities items
|
(18,944)
|
(19,858)
|
(17,505)
|
(41,788)
|
(34,638)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
18,618
|
15,027
|
14,833
|
60,825
|
48,815
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
|
(17,219)
|
(17,292)
|
(20,294)
|
(51,693)
|
(52,787)
|
Other investment activities items
|
288
|
(245)
|
(139)
|
(710)
|
(1,603)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(16,931)
|
(17,537)
|
(20,433)
|
(52,403)
|
(54,390)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds
|
1,111
|
(8,980)
|
25,319
|
(13,179)
|
28,279
|
Dividends paid
|
(29,991)
|
-
|
(18,083)
|
(29,991)
|
(18,083)
|
Other financing activities items
|
(228)
|
(893)
|
(854)
|
(1,390)
|
(263)
|
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|
(29,108)
|
(9,873)
|
6,382
|
(44,560)
|
9,933
|
Foreign currency exchange effect
|
6,933
|
803
|
(350)
|
12,423
|
(2,477)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
|
(20,488)
|
(11,580)
|
432
|
(23,715)
|
1,881
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
72,846
|
84,426
|
52,987
|
76,073
|
51,538
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
|
52,358
|
72,846
|
53,419
|
52,358
|
53,419
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
