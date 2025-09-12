ASEA introduces ASEA Performance—a revolutionary feel-good drink kit designed to help people move, think, feel, and glow like never before.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASEA Launches Reformulated ASEA Performance Line to Support Full-Body Wellness

ASEA has officially launched its updated ASEA Performance product line, a functional health drink system designed to support physical energy, cognitive clarity, emotional balance, and skin health. The system includes three reformulated blends—ASEA Energy, ASEA Mind, and ASEA Mood—alongside ASEA Radiance, which continues in the lineup with refreshed packaging.

The launch was announced at the 2025 ASEA Global Convention in Cancun on September 4, 2025, where associates and attendees were introduced to the reformulated system and its expanded brand positioning. The ASEA Performance line reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in the wellness space, with enhanced ingredient profiles and improved synergy to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

Each product is designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines, supporting a wide range of users—from athletes and entrepreneurs to parents and wellness seekers. ASEA Performance is anchored by the brand promise to "Live Unleashed," encouraging individuals to pursue their full potential across all areas of life.

The launch also marks a strategic milestone for ASEA, with the product line positioned to contribute to global revenue and associate engagement through improved usability and messaging clarity.

For more information about ASEA Performance, including product details and educational resources, visit aseaglobal.com.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™

