ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Markets Report 2021-2025 - Growth Opportunities in Charging Infrastructure Construction, Development, and Operations

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers the hybrid and electric passenger vehicles market in ASEAN countries, emphasizing Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. With a market overview based in 2020, the historical period of the study covers 2018-2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2025.
The market overview is based on the overall four-wheeler passenger vehicle market, and hybrid and electric four-wheeler passenger vehicle market. The hybrid and electrified vehicle segments cover hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles.
The study defines hybrid and electric vehicle sales, charging stations in operation, government initiatives, and current market trends. The publisher also provides market forecast discussion and total forecast volume of hybrid and electric vehicles in respective countries based on drivers and restraints of the ASEAN hybrid and electric vehicle market.
Major Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) countries rely on internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles. National incomes and infrastructure development also drive motorcycles' popularity. Hybrid and electric vehicle penetration only accounted for 0.3%, 1.3%, and 9%, respectively, in the total new passenger vehicle sales in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
As the automotive market matures, hybrid and electric vehicle and charging infrastructure development will bring new excitement to the market. Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand together sold 38,119 units of hybrid and electric vehicles in 2020. Indonesia recorded the fastest growth, with a 47.5% year-on-year increase, rising from 720 units in 2019 to 1,062 units in 2020.
The governments of these three countries encourage the sales and production of energy-efficient and electric vehicles. In the long term, the adoption and application of electric powertrain and energy-efficient technology will continue to grow in the automotive market.
Japanese OEMs have the largest market share in the ASEAN automotive market. They will continue to offer hybrid powertrain through alternative powertrain selections, such as gasoline and hybrid, provided by the same passenger vehicle model in the ASEAN market. Meanwhile, premium OEMs will continue focusing on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market - Indonesia
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
5. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market - Malaysia
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
6. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market - Thailand
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - New Product Development for the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Sales to Replace ICE Passenger Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Charging Infrastructure Construction, Development, and Operations
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
