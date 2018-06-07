ASEAN Ride E-hailing Apps Competitive Scenario Report 2018 with Profiles of Key Operators

The e-hailing market in the ASEAN is showing clear signs of growth and is likely to emerge as a key mode of transport in the region in short to medium term. Urban areas are expected to be the primary segment for e-hailing apps in the ASEAN. The younger population of smartphone users are likely to be the key target market. Several participants have entered the growing market and several partnerships and some takeovers are helping the market witness growth in the region.



The e-hailing apps market is expected to record steady growth over the short to medium term, driven by increased the penetration of smartphone users, increasing cost of car maintenance, and rising modes of cashless payment. However, the market continues to face challenges in terms of competing modes of transport, including private owned vehicles, street hailing taxi services, and other forms of public transportation such as trains, metros, and buses.



Research Scope

Key Trends in e-hailing in various countries in the ASEAN

Profiles of the key competitors in each of the countries including:

Business overview and presence

Various service offerings

Fare details for each of the services including booking fee, base fare, charges as per time (per minute), charges based on distance (per km), and minimum fare

Research Highlights



This study offers a competitive scenario of the e-hailing apps market in the ASEAN. It analyzes the competitors operating in the various ASEAN markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The study offers a detailed profile of each of the operators. It focuses on a general overview of e-hailing apps and their presence across the countries, the types of services offered, the types of vehicles available, the number of seats, and the areas of availability of a particular service, alongside the offerings and fare details for each of the services.



Key Issues Addressed

Which are the key competitors for e-hailing app service providers in the ASEAN?

What is the business overview each of these competitors?

What is the presence of each of the competitors in the markets under consideration?

What are the various types of services being offered by the e-hailing app operators?

What are the fare details charged by the various operators for each of the e-hailing app services?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Competitive Scenario of Ride E-hailing in ASEAN, 2018

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Key Industry Participants and Offerings of E-hailing Apps in ASEAN

Impact of E-hailing on Vehicle Ownership and Usage

E-hailing in ASEAN-Share of Transportation

Factors Affecting E-hailing Growth in ASEAN

3. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Malaysia

Grab Malaysia

Uber Malaysia Sdn Bhd

EzCab Sdn Bhd

iTeksi Malaysia

4. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Singapore

Grab Singapore

Uber Singapore

ComfortDelGro

Trans-Cab Services Pte. Ltd.

Singapore Mass Rapid Transport (SMRT) Taxis Pte. Ltd.

SMRT Taxis Pte. Ltd.

5. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Thailand

Grab Thailand

Uber Thailand

All Thai Taxi

6. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Indonesia

GO-JEK

Grab Indonesia

Uber Indonesia

Blue Bird

Express Transindo Utama Tbk

7. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Vietnam

Grab Vietnam

Uber Vietnam

Mai Linh Taxi

Vinasun Taxi

8. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Philippines

Grab Philippines

Uber Philippines

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Traffic Congestion in Urban Areas

Growth Opportunity 2-Cashless Payments

Growth Opportunity 3-Car as a Service

Growth Opportunity 4-Emergence of Smart Cities in Southeast Asia

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Table of Acronyms

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n73pn8/asean_ride?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asean-ride-e-hailing-apps-competitive-scenario-report-2018-with-profiles-of-key-operators-300661086.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

