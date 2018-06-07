ASEAN Ride E-hailing Apps Competitive Scenario Report 2018 with Profiles of Key Operators

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Competitive Scenario of Ride E-hailing in ASEAN, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-hailing market in the ASEAN is showing clear signs of growth and is likely to emerge as a key mode of transport in the region in short to medium term. Urban areas are expected to be the primary segment for e-hailing apps in the ASEAN. The younger population of smartphone users are likely to be the key target market. Several participants have entered the growing market and several partnerships and some takeovers are helping the market witness growth in the region.
The e-hailing apps market is expected to record steady growth over the short to medium term, driven by increased the penetration of smartphone users, increasing cost of car maintenance, and rising modes of cashless payment. However, the market continues to face challenges in terms of competing modes of transport, including private owned vehicles, street hailing taxi services, and other forms of public transportation such as trains, metros, and buses.
Research Scope
- Key Trends in e-hailing in various countries in the ASEAN
- Profiles of the key competitors in each of the countries including:
- Business overview and presence
- Various service offerings
- Fare details for each of the services including booking fee, base fare, charges as per time (per minute), charges based on distance (per km), and minimum fare
Research Highlights
This study offers a competitive scenario of the e-hailing apps market in the ASEAN. It analyzes the competitors operating in the various ASEAN markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The study offers a detailed profile of each of the operators. It focuses on a general overview of e-hailing apps and their presence across the countries, the types of services offered, the types of vehicles available, the number of seats, and the areas of availability of a particular service, alongside the offerings and fare details for each of the services.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which are the key competitors for e-hailing app service providers in the ASEAN?
- What is the business overview each of these competitors?
- What is the presence of each of the competitors in the markets under consideration?
- What are the various types of services being offered by the e-hailing app operators?
- What are the fare details charged by the various operators for each of the e-hailing app services?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Competitive Scenario of Ride E-hailing in ASEAN, 2018
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Key Industry Participants and Offerings of E-hailing Apps in ASEAN
- Impact of E-hailing on Vehicle Ownership and Usage
- E-hailing in ASEAN-Share of Transportation
- Factors Affecting E-hailing Growth in ASEAN
3. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Malaysia
- Grab Malaysia
- Uber Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- EzCab Sdn Bhd
- iTeksi Malaysia
4. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Singapore
- Grab Singapore
- Uber Singapore
- ComfortDelGro
- Trans-Cab Services Pte. Ltd.
- Singapore Mass Rapid Transport (SMRT) Taxis Pte. Ltd.
- SMRT Taxis Pte. Ltd.
5. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Thailand
- Grab Thailand
- Uber Thailand
- All Thai Taxi
6. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Indonesia
- GO-JEK
- Grab Indonesia
- Uber Indonesia
- Blue Bird
- Express Transindo Utama Tbk
7. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Vietnam
- Grab Vietnam
- Uber Vietnam
- Mai Linh Taxi
- Vinasun Taxi
8. Profiles of Key Industry Participants-Philippines
- Grab Philippines
- Uber Philippines
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Traffic Congestion in Urban Areas
- Growth Opportunity 2-Cashless Payments
- Growth Opportunity 3-Car as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 4-Emergence of Smart Cities in Southeast Asia
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Table of Acronyms
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n73pn8/asean_ride?w=5
