Asembia Adds New Patient Support Center Location

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia, the leading provider of collaborative solutions and group purchasing services to the specialty pharmacy industry, is pleased to announce the opening of an additional office space in Trevose, PA. With four locations in three states, Asembia's combined office space now exceeds 125,000 square feet. This expansion will bring hundreds of healthcare job opportunities to the Philadelphia area while increasing the company's total staff capacity to more than 1,000 employees nationwide.
This new location allows Asembia to continue to expand its team of expert clinicians and patient care coordinators. The company focuses on providing high-touch patient care services that include, reimbursement and prior authorization solutions, patient assistance and outreach programs, clinical support, medication therapy management, and data aggregation. All services can be streamlined through the company's specialty pharmacy workflow platform, Asembia-1.
"Our new Pennsylvania location offers access to a skilled healthcare labor force to accommodate growth as Asembia enhances service offerings to the specialty pharmacy market," said Asembia co-founder and CEO, Lawrence Irene. "This new Patient Support Center represents a milestone for Asembia, our pharmacy partners, and the patients we serve together."
With continued growth in the HUB services division and group purchasing services, the company demonstrates an ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality support services to patients as well as its specialty pharmacy members and manufacturer partners. Asembia is also the founder and host of the nation's largest annual conference for specialty pharmacies, attracting more than 6,000 industry executives and professionals each year (April 29 – May 2, 2018 in Las Vegas).
Asembia works with member pharmacies, manufacturers, prescribers, payers, and other industry stakeholders to develop solutions for the high-touch specialty pharmaceutical service model. Through collaborative programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. For more information, visit www.asembia.com
