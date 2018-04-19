"Asembia continues to work closely with Pfizer and all our arrangements to help hospitals and health systems give their patients access to these important medications," said Asembia CEO, Lawrence Irene. "This opportunity to expand our current offerings for IDNs, hospitals and health systems enables our members to maintain continuity of care while offering these therapies locally."

Asembia's patient-centric care model is aimed at connecting all healthcare professionals to support patients throughout their course of treatment. Hospital and health system clients also benefit from the company's cutting-edge technology solutions, including real-time data and analytics through Asembia's dynamic specialty pharmacy workflow platform, Asembia-1. The integrated web-based software platform optimizes specialty pharmacy operations, prescription workflow, and overall patient management. Asembia has developed this platform to seamlessly integrate with pharmacy dispensing systems and workflows used by specialty pharmacies across the country.

About Asembia

For more than a decade, Asembia has been working with member pharmacies, manufacturers, prescribers, payers, and other industry stakeholders to develop solutions for the high-touch specialty pharmaceutical service model. Through collaborative programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services, and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.

Contact:

Bill Fitzgerald, VP Marketing

P: 973.564.8004

E: bill.fitzgerald@asembia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asembia-expands-collaboration-with-pfizer-oncology-300633302.html

SOURCE Asembia

Related Links

http://www.asembia.com

