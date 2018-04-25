The Nomination Committee reported on its activities during last year. The committee noted that the majority of Directors members had made themselves available for re-election. Mr. Knut Øversjøen was not available for re-election. The committee proposed the re-election of the following board members as well as all committee members.

The following members of the Board of Directors were all re-elected and the Board of Directors is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Samuel Szteinbaum

- Chris J. Christopher

- Jim McDonnell

- Jørgen Smidt

The following were re-elected to the Nomination Committee and the Committee is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Samuel Szteinbaum

- Ib Sønderby

- Scott Pagel

Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mr. Samuel Szteinbaum as chairman and Mr. Chris Christopher as vice chairman. Mr. Ib Sønderby is chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Chris Christopher is chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Samuel Szteinbaum is chairman of the Compensation Committee.

All proposals were adopted. Item 8.b related to warrants had been withdrawn.

The general meeting authorized the Board of Directors to, until the next annual general meeting, to acquire the Company's own shares.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, State Authorized Public Accountants were re-elected as auditors.

For further information, please contact:

André S. Eriksen

Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: +45-125-7076

e-mail: ceo@asetek.com

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---outcome-of-annual-general-meeting,c2505003

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek---outcome-of-annual-general-meeting-300636186.html

SOURCE Asetek