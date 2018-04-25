Asetek - Outcome of Annual General Meeting

AALBORG, Denmark, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (OSE: ASETEK) today held the annual general meeting at its offices in Aalborg, Denmark.
The general meeting took note of the report by the Board of Directors and Management, and the audited annual report for 2017 was approved.
The Nomination Committee reported on its activities during last year. The committee noted that the majority of Directors members had made themselves available for re-election. Mr. Knut Øversjøen was not available for re-election. The committee proposed the re-election of the following board members as well as all committee members.
The following members of the Board of Directors were all re-elected and the Board of Directors is hereinafter composed of the following:
- Samuel Szteinbaum
- Chris J. Christopher
- Jim McDonnell
- Jørgen Smidt
The following were re-elected to the Nomination Committee and the Committee is hereinafter composed of the following:
- Samuel Szteinbaum
- Ib Sønderby
- Scott Pagel
Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mr. Samuel Szteinbaum as chairman and Mr. Chris Christopher as vice chairman. Mr. Ib Sønderby is chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Chris Christopher is chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Samuel Szteinbaum is chairman of the Compensation Committee.
All proposals were adopted. Item 8.b related to warrants had been withdrawn.
The general meeting authorized the Board of Directors to, until the next annual general meeting, to acquire the Company's own shares.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, State Authorized Public Accountants were re-elected as auditors.
