"We are very pleased to include Quanta Computer as an OEM partner. Developing strong partnerships is a key component of our strategy to develop the emerging data center market," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "We are now involved in the construction of the largest supercomputers in Taiwan and Japan, which confirms the strength of our liquid cooling solutions when combined with the right partners."

This will be the second Asetek cluster installed at NCHC. The first installation was ranked no. 95 on the Top 500-list of the largest supercomputers in November of last year.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

André S. Eriksen

CEO and Founder

+45-2125-7076

email: ceo@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-receives-confirmation-of-hpc-award-from-quanta-computer,c2504866

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-receives-confirmation-of-hpc-award-from-quanta-computer-300636162.html

SOURCE Asetek

Related Links

http://www.asetek.com

