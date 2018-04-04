Ashford Prime Completes Acquisition Of Ritz-Carlton Sarasota For $171 Million

DALLAS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (NYSE: AHP) ("Ashford Prime" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the 266-room Ritz-Carlton Sarasota in Sarasota, Florida for $171 million ($643,000 per key), previously announced on February 16, 2018. The Company also closed on the acquisition of a 22-acre plot of vacant land for $9.7 million that is currently entitled for residential development adjacent to the golf course. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the Company has financed the hotel with a $100 million non-recourse mortgage loan. This loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.65% with a five-year term and is interest only for the first two years and then amortizes 1% annually for the remaining term of the loan. The property will continue to be operated as a Ritz-Carlton under a management agreement with Ritz-Carlton.