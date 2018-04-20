Ashford University Hosts First Phoenix Heroes Day with Treasures 4 Teachers

Sixty employees, faculty, students, and their friends and family members joined together as part of an organization-wide Heroes Day to support Treasures 4 Teachers, a member-based resource and supply store serving the educators of Arizona. During this Heroes Day, participants sorted and organized school supplies in the Treasures 4 Teachers warehouse. Prior to Heroes Day, Ashford University participants themselves donated more than 1,000 school supplies to contribute to the project.

"We are really excited to have Ashford University as part of the Phoenix community," said Barbara Blalock, executive director Treasures 4 Teachers. "They have a true passion for learning and education, shown by their willingness to pitch in and help charities like ours support the teaching community here in Arizona."

"We are so happy to have served the teachers in the greater Phoenix community," said Josiah Goodin, Bridgepoint Education vice president, contact center and enrollment services. "We thrive on helping students succeed, and being part of a Heroes Day activity that supports educators and their students is doubly exciting. Being service-minded is a key part of our culture, and we look forward to many more Heroes Day projects like this in the future!"

"As we grow our presence in Phoenix, our involvement with the local community will also grow," said Kyle Curran, Bridgepoint Education vice president, financial aid and services. "Activities like Heroes Day is another expression of our mission—to enrich the lives of those we serve. We're very proud of the time and energy our employees, faculty and students have freely given to support educators through Treasures 4 Teachers."

Ashford University opened their office at 7360 S. Kyrene Road, Tempe, AZ 85283 in 2017 with a Student Services Center and Veterans Student Center.

