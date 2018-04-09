Ashley Longshore adorns cover of VIE magazine

The pop-up installation's grand opening event was a rousing success as fans of Longshore's art packed the seventh floor to see her extensive collection and take photographs with the artist. Celebrity appearances included longtime Longshore collector Blake Lively, along with celebrity stylists Ty Hunter and June Ambrose, fashion designer Christian Siriano, musician Brad Walsh, Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon, Jonathan and Liz Tisch, Bergdorf's senior VP of fashion Linda Fargo and more.

"Ashley's work is as no-holds-barred as she is," Fargo said. "It's a refreshing, unfiltered, and beautiful hot-mess mix of female empowerment, skewed politics, glamarama, glittering and almost edible art, quick wit, and pure and simple joy. You'll catch yourself laughing out loud even with no one else around—a welcome antidote anytime these days. I'm ready to turn over the keys to Bergdorf's to Ashley and let her loose—hmm, maybe that will be our next collaboration!"

VIE, a US monthly luxury lifestyle magazine, featured Longshore's painting of her iconic muse, Audrey Hepburn, on the cover of the May/June 2013 Artist Issue and is thrilled to now feature the artist herself. This VIE cover girl graces the May 2018 Couture Issue, and it personifies her colorful personality and brand.

"While on the road to finding her success, Ashley makes people laugh and smile," said VIE founder/editor-in-chief Lisa Burwell. "We are thrilled to show off this inspirational woman who is making her mark—and making the world a better place while doing it."

Renowned fashion photographer Carlo Pieroni and creative director Carol Wilson worked with VIE to capture Longshore's larger-than-life attitude at the Bergdorf's installation and even inside one of the Fifth Avenue windows.

The Couture Issue will be available in select bookstores and newsstands nationwide in May, and its stories are also online at VIEmagazine.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-longshore-adorns-cover-of-vie-magazine-300625882.html

SOURCE VIE magazine

Related Links

http://viemagazine.com

