Asia and Oceania Refining Industry Outlook 2024: Refinery Name, Operator Name, Refinery Type, and CDU, Condensate Splitter, Coking, Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracking Capacities

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Asia and Oceania to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region. The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024 in the region.



The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced refineries in Asia and Oceania

and Oceania Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at regional level by year and by key countries till 2024

Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced refineries in Asia and Oceania

and Oceania Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region's refining industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry

2.1. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data

2.2. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

2.3. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data

2.4. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

2.5. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries



3. Refining Industry in China

3.1. Refining Industry in China, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.2. Refining Industry in China, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.3. Refining Industry in China, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.4. Refining Industry in China, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.5. Refining Industry in China, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.6. Recent Developments

3.7. Recent Contracts



4. Refining Industry in India

4.1. Refining Industry in India, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.2. Refining Industry in India, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.3. Refining Industry in India, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.4. Refining Industry in India, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.5. Recent Developments

4.6. Recent Contracts



5. Refining Industry in Japan

5.1. Refining Industry in Japan, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.2. Refining Industry in Japan, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.3. Refining Industry in Japan, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.4. Refining Industry in Japan, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.5. Refining Industry in Japan, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024



6. Refining Industry in South Korea

6.1. Refining Industry in South Korea, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

6.2. Refining Industry in South Korea, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

6.3. Refining Industry in South Korea, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

6.4. Refining Industry in South Korea, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

6.5. Refining Industry in South Korea, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

6.6. Recent Developments



7. Refining Industry in Singapore



8. Refining Industry in Thailand



9. Refining Industry in Indonesia



10. Refining Industry in Taiwan



11. Refining Industry in Malaysia



12. Refining Industry in Australia



13. Refining Industry in Pakistan



14. Refining Industry in Vietnam



15. Refining Industry in Philippines



16. Refining Industry in Brunei



17. Refining Industry in New Zealand



18. Refining Industry in North Korea



19. Refining Industry in Myanmar



20. Refining Industry in Sri Lanka



21. Refining Industry in Bangladesh



22. Refining Industry in Papua New Guinea



23. Refining Industry in Afghanistan



24. Refining Industry in Mongolia



25. Refining Industry in Cambodia



26. Refining Industry in Laos



27. Appendix



