Asia and Oceania Refining Industry Outlook 2024: Refinery Name, Operator Name, Refinery Type, and CDU, Condensate Splitter, Coking, Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracking Capacities
Nov 09, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Asia and Oceania to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region. The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024 in the region.
The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.
Scope
- Updated information on all active, planned and announced refineries in Asia and Oceania
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available
- Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024
- Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at regional level by year and by key countries till 2024
- Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced refineries in Asia and Oceania
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region's refining industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data
- Assess key refinery data of your competitors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry
2.1. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data
2.2. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity
2.3. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data
2.4. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries
2.5. Asia and Oceania Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries
3. Refining Industry in China
3.1. Refining Industry in China, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
3.2. Refining Industry in China, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
3.3. Refining Industry in China, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
3.4. Refining Industry in China, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
3.5. Refining Industry in China, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
3.6. Recent Developments
3.7. Recent Contracts
4. Refining Industry in India
4.1. Refining Industry in India, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
4.2. Refining Industry in India, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
4.3. Refining Industry in India, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
4.4. Refining Industry in India, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
4.5. Recent Developments
4.6. Recent Contracts
5. Refining Industry in Japan
5.1. Refining Industry in Japan, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
5.2. Refining Industry in Japan, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
5.3. Refining Industry in Japan, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
5.4. Refining Industry in Japan, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
5.5. Refining Industry in Japan, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6. Refining Industry in South Korea
6.1. Refining Industry in South Korea, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6.2. Refining Industry in South Korea, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6.3. Refining Industry in South Korea, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6.4. Refining Industry in South Korea, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6.5. Refining Industry in South Korea, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024
6.6. Recent Developments
7. Refining Industry in Singapore
8. Refining Industry in Thailand
9. Refining Industry in Indonesia
10. Refining Industry in Taiwan
11. Refining Industry in Malaysia
12. Refining Industry in Australia
13. Refining Industry in Pakistan
14. Refining Industry in Vietnam
15. Refining Industry in Philippines
16. Refining Industry in Brunei
17. Refining Industry in New Zealand
18. Refining Industry in North Korea
19. Refining Industry in Myanmar
20. Refining Industry in Sri Lanka
21. Refining Industry in Bangladesh
22. Refining Industry in Papua New Guinea
23. Refining Industry in Afghanistan
24. Refining Industry in Mongolia
25. Refining Industry in Cambodia
26. Refining Industry in Laos
27. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgzeep
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets