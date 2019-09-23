Asia Pacific $ Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2019-2027: Opportunities in Incorporation Of NGS in Precision Medicine and Biomarker Discovery

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Service; Application; & End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 5,835.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,203.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018-2025.

Driving factor such as price reduction in sequencing technology and technological developments in next generation sequencing are likely to promote market growth. Whereas, the restricted threat of genetic and medical data breach is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In recent years, next generation sequencing price has declined substantially.



For instance, the first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduced to US$1,000, and the process requires less number of days.



Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. This huge leap in sequencing capability, as well as the potential future applications of sequencing technology, is likely to be a major advancement in the field of science and biotechnology that is expected to witness an impact among various levels in society.



In 2017, the consumables segment held the largest market share of 64.0% of the next generation sequencing market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 in the region. Moreover, the same segment is also anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



Asia Pacific next generation sequencing market, based on the application was segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and others. In 2017, the diagnostic segment held the largest market share of 66.0% of the next generation sequencing market, by application.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the growth of technological advancements such as sequencing machines in the developed and developing regions. Moreover, the same segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



Part 4. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market-Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Price Reduction In Sequencing Technology

4.1.2 Technological Developments In Sequencing Technology

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Genetic Data Breach Issues

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Incorporation Of Ngs In Precision Medicine And Biomarker Discovery

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Usage Of Real-Time Pcr

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Next Generation Sequencing Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions



Part 6. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Platforms Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Asia Pacific Platforms Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Hiseq Series Market

6.4.4 Miseq Series Market

6.4.5 Solid Market

6.4.6 Ion Torrent Market

6.4.7 Pacbio Rs Ii And Sequel Systems Market

6.4.8 Others Market

6.5 Consumables Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Asia Pacific Consumables Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Sample Preparation Consumables Market

6.5.3.3 Dna Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, And Size Selection Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.3.4 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.3.5 Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.4 Other NGS Consumables Market

6.6 Services Market

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Asia Pacific Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3 Sequencing Services Market

6.6.3.3 R Nuencing Services Market

6.6.3.4 Whole Genome Sequencing Services Market

6.6.3.5 Whole Exome Sequencing Services Market

6.6.3.6 Targeted Sequencing Services Market

6.6.3.7 Chip Sequencing Services Market

6.6.3.8 Other Sequencing Services Market

6.6.4 Data Management & Analysis Services Market

6.6.4.1 Overview

6.6.4.2 Asia Pacific Data Management & Analysis Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.6.4.3 NGS Data Analysis Market

6.6.4.4 Ngs Data Analysis Software & Workbenches Market

6.6.4.5 Other Data Management & Analysis Services Market



Part 7. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Technology (US$ Mn)

7.4 Genome Sequencing Market

7.5 Exome Sequencing Market

7.6 Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 Dna-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.6.4 Rna-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.7 Other Sequencing Technologies Market



Part 8. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.4 Diagnostics Market

8.5 Drug Discovery Market

8.6 Precision Medicine Market

8.7 Others Market



Part 9. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes Market

9.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

9.6 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.7 Others Market



Part 10. Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



Part 11. Next Generation Sequencing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2016-2018

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



Part 12. Next Generation Sequencing Market, Key Company Profiles

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnqqs3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

