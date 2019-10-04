Asia Pacific $168 Million Ceramic Balls Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Significant Shift of the Consumers Towards Ceramic Balls Over Steel Balls

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Ceramic Balls Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Material, Function, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 168.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 347.4 Mn by 2027.



Ceramic balls are characterized by increased corrosion resistance and higher electrical resistance. These type of balls are produced using different advanced ceramic materials such as alumina, zirconia, and silicon, among others. The growing preference for ceramic balls over steel balls coupled rising demand for ceramic balls from the Asia Pacific automotive industry is the factors boosting the growth of ceramic balls market in the Asia Pacific.



However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing is projected to hamper the ceramic balls market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand form the medical applications and well-established market in developed and developing countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan among others are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the ceramic balls market players in the coming future.



The Asia Pacific ceramic balls market is bifurcated on the basis of function is divided into active and inert. The inert ceramic balls segment accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market. Inert ceramic balls are characterized by high strength and stabilities to chemical and thermal circumstances. It also has high resistance to alkali, salt, acid, and all organic solvents.



Moreover, owing to its properties, inert ceramic balls are used in a wide range of applications. It is used as a covering and supporting material in oil fertilizer, refinery, chemical, environmental protection industries, and natural gas. Inert ceramic ball improves the distribution of gas & liquid and, also protect the activating catalyst from shocking by the rushing fluids. Therefore, enhanced properties coupled with a wide range of application drives the inert ceramic balls market.



Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Pingxiang XINGFENG Chemical Packing Co., Ltd

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Zibo Sinoshine Import & Export Co., Ltd

