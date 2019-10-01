Asia Pacific $2.10 Bn Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Markets, 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Insulation Material; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 824.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2,108.8 Mn in 2027.

The Stringent building fire compliances and regulations and Need for additional safety in fire-prone buildings and confined spaces are boosting the low smoke halogen free cable market growth. Moreover, the necessity for a safe and efficient cabling infrastructure inside buildings due to increasing urbanization is expected to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market.



The low smoke halogen free cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries. Moreover, the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the low smoke halogen free cable market.



For instance, the government of the emerging economies of Asian countries is committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy. This would result in increased investment in commercial infrastructure development. Thus, deployment of low smoke halogen free cable is anticipated to witness growth in the Asia Pacific region



The APAC low smoke halogen free cable market by insulation material is dominated by the polypropylene segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. Polypropylene (PP) is similar to polyethylene in many aspects, mainly in electrical properties. PP is flexible and tough, especially when copolymerized with the ethylene. This polymer is majorly used as an insulation material. Typically, it is harder than polyethylene, which further makes it suitable for thin wall insulations. Moreover, Polypropylene material is very cost-effective and is widely used in transit applications.



Some of the players present in low smoke halogen free cable market are:



BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

