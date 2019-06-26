Asia-Pacific $4.2 Bn Orthodontics Market Forecast to 2025 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 36.4%

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market by Product [(Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Metal, Ceramics), Archwire (Beta Titanium, Stainless Steel), Anchorage Appliances, Ligature, Retainers)], Patient (Children and Teen, Adult) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market Worth $4.2 billion by 2025

The orthodontics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2019



The growing number of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments are the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the adoption of advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software are further expected to increase the number and quality of orthodontic treatment which in turn will drive the market growth. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments and high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



With the growing number of orthodontic treatments, increasing disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries like China and India offer significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific market.



On the basis of the product, the orthodontics market is sub-segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, and others. Removable braces accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market in 2018, mainly attributed to the growing adoption of invisible braces and growing number of orthodontic treatments. Fixed braces are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth. In the report, fixed braces are segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures.



On the basis of patient or age group, the orthodontics market is sub-segmented into children & teens and adults. Children & Teens accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market in 2018. The large share and high growth of this market are mainly attributed to growing adoption of invisible braces among teens, increasing adoption of orthodontic treatments, and growing number of orthodontists across the Asia-Pacific region.



An in-depth analysis of geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the ten major countries (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) in the region. China commanded the largest share of the orthodontics market in 2018, followed by Japan and India.



The largest share of this country is mainly attributed to large patient pool, increasing the number of dentists, supportive healthcare reform, and expanding the presence of key players in the country. In addition, increasing disposable income and growing awareness of oral health are further expected to drive the growth of this country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. End User Market Analysis

3.5. Country Level Market Analysis

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Number of Dentists and Clinics

4.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion

4.2.3. Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments and Limited Reimbursement

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. High Growth in China and India



5. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Removable Braces

5.3. Fixed Braces

5.3.1. Brackets

5.3.1.1. Metal Brackets

5.3.1.2. Ceramic Brackets

5.3.2. Archwire

5.3.2.1. Beta Titanium Archwire

5.3.2.2. Nickel Titanium Archwire

5.3.2.3. Stainless Steel Archwire

5.3.3. Anchorage Appliances

5.3.4. Ligatures

5.4. Others



6. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Patient

6.1. Overview

6.2. Children and Teen

6.3. Adult



7. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Country

7.1. Introduction

7.2. China

7.3. India

7.4. Japan

7.5. South Korea

7.6. Australia

7.7. Singapore

7.8. Malaysia

7.9. Indonesia

7.10. Thailand

7.11. Taiwan

7.12. Rest of Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

9.1. Align Technology

9.2. Straumann Group

9.3. Henry Schein

9.4. Dentsply Sirona

9.5. Danaher Corporation

9.6. 3M

9.7. Dental Morelli

9.8. DB Orthodontics

9.9. American Orthodontics

9.10. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

9.11. TP Orthodontics

9.12. Ultradent Products Inc.

9.13. Dentaurum GmbH & Co



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idji2m



