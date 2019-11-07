Asia-Pacific $725+ Million Anti-Drone Market Trends, Forecast and Growth Opportunity, 2026 by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific anti-drone market is expected to grow by 26.8% yearly and reach $727.2 million by 2026, representing the second largest regional market in the world. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.
Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles).
The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.
Key Players:
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
- Dedrone, Inc.
- DeTect, Inc.
- DroneShield Limited
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Liteye Systems Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- SAAB AB
- SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC
- SRC, Inc.
- Thales Group
- Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Platform Type
3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type
3.2 Asia-Pacific Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026
3.3 Asia-Pacific Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026
3.4 Asia-Pacific UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026
4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Asia-Pacific Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026
4.3 Asia-Pacific Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026
5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Technology
5.1 Market Overview by Technology
5.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026
5.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026
5.4 Asia-Pacific Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026
6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Vertical
6.1 Market Overview by Vertical
6.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026
6.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026
6.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026
6.5 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026
7 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.2 China
7.3 Japan
7.4 India
7.5 Australia
7.6 South Korea
7.7 Rest of APAC Region
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 Company Profiles
9 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
9.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market
9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
