Asia Pacific $825+ Million Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027: Coveralls, Gowns, Safety Glasses or Face Shields, Masks, Gloves, Lab Coats, Scrubs, Shoes, and Boot Cover

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 404.55 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 830.79 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2027.

The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. There are various types of healthcare workwear available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job.



Few healthcare workwear types include coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers. Safety glasses or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment.



Besides, the rising cases of COVID-19 also aid in the growth of the market. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, face shields, and others helps prevent the spread of the virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff.



Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as standardizing procedures, technical advances, and high-reliability organizing, are expected to propel the hospital sector's growth, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to complement market growth.



The growth of the healthcare workwear market is directly influenced by the rapid development in the healthcare sector in developed and developing countries across Asia Pacific. For instance, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia among others, drive the growth of the healthcare workwear market. The healthcare industry in China is growing at a rapid pace in China due to urbanization, an aging population, a continuous rise in wages and living standards for Chinese citizens, and more innovation in high-tech and broader access to healthcare.



For instance, according to World Bank statistics, per capita healthcare spending in China has risen from US$ 42 in 2000 to US$398 in 2016. The development in the healthcare sector is not only seen in developed countries; moreover, the sector is noticing rapid growth in a developing country such as India. Therefore, rapid growth in the healthcare sector in various developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific drives the Healthcare workwear market.



The healthcare workwear market in Asia Pacific is concentrated with a few very well-established players. A few of the key players in the Asia Pacific healthcare workwear market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Derekduck Industry Corp., O&M Halyard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis



5. Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Healthcare Workwear due to Coronavirus Outbreak

5.1.2 Rapid Development in the Healthcare Sector in Developed and Developing Countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Healthcare Workwear

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Gloves

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Workwear - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Coveralls

7.4 Gowns



8. Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market - by End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by End Use, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Home Healthcare

8.5 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities



9. Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market - Country Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Healthcare Workwear Market

10.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health

Derekduck Industry Corp.

O&M Halyard

Tronex International, Inc.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Surgeine Healthcare ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

